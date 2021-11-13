Hackers Infiltrate FBI Email System, Send Out Thousands of Messages Warning of Cyberthreat

An external email system of the FBI has been compromised by hackers, according to a new Bloomberg report citing the federal intelligence agency. The FBI also confirmed that the emails came from an '@ic.fbi.gov' email account, as seen in screen captures reposted by the Spamhaus Project. "Urgent: threat actor in systems," read the subject line. The email went on to state that the threat actor was identified as cybersecurity expert "Vinny Troia, whom is believed to be affiliated with the extortion gang TheDarkOverlord." "Should I be flattered that the kids who hacked the @FBI email servers decided to do it in my name?" tweeted Troia, who authored an investigation into The Dark Overlord, a notorious hacking group. No malware was attached to the tens of thousands of emails issued, according to the Spamhaus Project. "This is an ongoing situation and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time," the FBI told Bloomberg. Austin Berglas, of cybersecurity company BlueVoyant, explained to the outlet that the email system compromised by hackers is not one utilized for classified government information.
Confirmation of the cyber incident comes hours after Spamhaus Project, one of the largest anti-spam organizations in the world, reported that a series of emails from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security was issued on Saturday morning, warning recipients of a "sophisticated chain attack" on its cyberinfrastructure.
"This is an externally facing account that is used to share and communicate unclassified information," said Berglas, who previously served as an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's cyber branch in New York.