'Friendly Rats' And 'Creepy Guards': Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Raw Description of Prison Conditions

'Friendly Rats' And 'Creepy Guards': Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Raw Description of Prison Conditions

Ghislaine Maxwell is an alleged madame of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who is presently accused of procuring and grooming underage girls for...

Jeffrey Epstein's longtime friend Ghislaine Maxwell shared new details about her life in solitary confinement as she awaits trial over accusations of procuring minors to the late pedophile, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.In her cell in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, according to Maxwell, there is an open sewer drain, from which a "friendly rat" comes out from time to time.Maxwell also claims that she stopped taking showers each day because there are "creepy guards who stand close and stare at me the whole time."This is not the first time Epstein's alleged madame has complained about her life in prison. Earlier, her lawyer said that she was being treated like "Hannibal Lecter", while her brother suggested that she was being "physically abused".Maxwell remains adamant she is innocent and has consistently raised questions about whether her upcoming trial will be fair. The jury selection is set to begin on Monday, with the six-week trial to kick off on 29 November.The trial will particularly focus on recent testimony made by one of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre, under oath, testified that she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew - who has been condemned for his ties with Epstein - when she was 17. The embattled UK royal has consistently denied wrongdoing, claiming that he had an alibi for the day the alleged sexual intercourse took place.Aside from Epstein and Prince Andrew, Giuffre provided testimony on Maxwell, describing her as a "monster" and stating that she orchestrated Epstein's pedophilic sex ring. "She's vicious, pure evil. Epstein was a sick pedophile but Ghislaine was the mastermind", Giuffre stated of Maxwell.Maxwell has remained under federal custody since her July 2020 arrest at a 156-acre property in Bradford, New Hampshire. Court documents later revealed that FBI agents were able to track down the former socialite by tapping the data on her cellphone.

