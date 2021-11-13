Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/feds-reportedly-want-to-ban-ghislaine-maxwells-lawyers-from-claiming-she-was-victim-of-epstein-1090708107.html
Feds Reportedly Want to Ban Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers From Claiming She Was Victim of Epstein
Feds Reportedly Want to Ban Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers From Claiming She Was Victim of Epstein
Maxwell has been accused by several women of luring them into the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier who was charged with running a sex trafficking ring... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T12:48+0000
2021-11-13T12:48+0000
society
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
rape
sexual abuse
sex trafficking
sex trafficking ring
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083400569_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_f57de87e6069e6fdc383f94575eb1286.jpg
Federal prosecutors want to ban Ghislaine Maxwell's legal team from claiming she herself was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Beast has reported, citing court filings it viewed. According to the outlet, the prosecution has argued that Judge Alison Nathan presiding over the case should forbid "the defence from making the baseless argument" that Maxwell was duped or exploited by Epstein.Prosecutors said that during numerous meetings with Maxwell's legal team her lawyers "made a variety of factual assertions in order to dissuade", but those arguments never included allegations that the financier abused the British socialite.Allowing this line of argument (that Maxwell was a victim) "would be highly prejudicial and confusing to the jury", prosecutors said. "It would primarily serve to invite the jury to feel sympathy for the defendant, providing an unlawful basis for jury nullification".Partners in Crime?Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of UK publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell. In the 1990s, she met Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier and millionaire. The two dated and it is said that even after their breakup, they maintained close contact. In 2019, Epstein was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors. Dozens of women claimed that he had sexually abused and raped them, including when they were minors.The alleged victims accused Maxwell of luring them into the hands of Epstein by promising them well-paid jobs at the millionaire's house. Some of the women claimed that she not only groomed them, but also took part in the abuse.Epstein's alleged victims didn't find justice as the financier was found dead in his cell on 10 August 2019, while awaiting trial. Thus, Maxwell is the only person who can shed light on his crimes. She faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts.Her lawyers and family have insisted that she is innocent and has been made a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes by prosecutors. A friend of Maxwell, UK aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey, claimed Ghislaine is not a criminal, but a victim. She was "so brainwashed" by Epstein and "so in love with him that she lost the reality of what she was doing", Lady Hervey said. Maxwell's trial is scheduled for 29 November.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083400569_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2e3adbeebbfa25ec0e5615bd8af9747.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, rape, sexual abuse, sex trafficking, sex trafficking ring

Feds Reportedly Want to Ban Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers From Claiming She Was Victim of Epstein

12:48 GMT 13.11.2021
© AP Photo / John MinchilloJeffrey Epstein Associate
Jeffrey Epstein Associate - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Maxwell has been accused by several women of luring them into the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier who was charged with running a sex trafficking ring in 2019. She faces eight charges, including enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. Her lawyers insist she's innocent and has been made a scapegoat for Epstein's acts.
Federal prosecutors want to ban Ghislaine Maxwell's legal team from claiming she herself was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Beast has reported, citing court filings it viewed. According to the outlet, the prosecution has argued that Judge Alison Nathan presiding over the case should forbid "the defence from making the baseless argument" that Maxwell was duped or exploited by Epstein.

"The government's years-long investigation has not developed any evidence that the defendant was victimised in any way by Jeffrey Epstein", the court filing stated.

Prosecutors said that during numerous meetings with Maxwell's legal team her lawyers "made a variety of factual assertions in order to dissuade", but those arguments never included allegations that the financier abused the British socialite.

Allowing this line of argument (that Maxwell was a victim) "would be highly prejudicial and confusing to the jury", prosecutors said. "It would primarily serve to invite the jury to feel sympathy for the defendant, providing an unlawful basis for jury nullification".

Partners in Crime?

Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of UK publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell. In the 1990s, she met Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier and millionaire. The two dated and it is said that even after their breakup, they maintained close contact. In 2019, Epstein was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors. Dozens of women claimed that he had sexually abused and raped them, including when they were minors.
The alleged victims accused Maxwell of luring them into the hands of Epstein by promising them well-paid jobs at the millionaire's house. Some of the women claimed that she not only groomed them, but also took part in the abuse.

Epstein's alleged victims didn't find justice as the financier was found dead in his cell on 10 August 2019, while awaiting trial. Thus, Maxwell is the only person who can shed light on his crimes. She faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts.

Her lawyers and family have insisted that she is innocent and has been made a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes by prosecutors. A friend of Maxwell, UK aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey, claimed Ghislaine is not a criminal, but a victim. She was "so brainwashed" by Epstein and "so in love with him that she lost the reality of what she was doing", Lady Hervey said. Maxwell's trial is scheduled for 29 November.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:53 GMTDeepfake Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Promoting' Energy Drink in Front of Bolshoi Theatre Goes Viral
12:48 GMTFeds Reportedly Want to Ban Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers From Claiming She Was Victim of Epstein
12:40 GMTIranian Navy Copter Flies Over US Amphibious Assault Ship in Persian Gulf – Video
12:39 GMTWaPo Columnist Pans CNN for Its Reporting on 'Corroborated' Parts of Steele Dossier
12:35 GMTWatch Russian 'White Swan' Strategic Bombers Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas
12:16 GMTWhat Goals are DC & Kiev Pursuing by Peddling Story of Russia's 'Imminent Invasion' of Ukraine?
11:52 GMTRussia Slams US and NATO's 'Aggressive Military Activity' in Black Sea as Threat to Region
11:50 GMTTrump's Former State Department Spokeswoman Bashes Adam Schiff for 'Promoting' Steele Dossier
11:42 GMTBoris Johnson Tells France to Stop Taking Migrants as UK Accuses Paris of Losing Control
11:26 GMTAt Least Seven Killed in Terrorist Attack on Indian Colonel's Convoy in Manipur State
11:06 GMTOklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
11:03 GMTUS Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
10:46 GMTLive Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis
10:19 GMTYe Compares Himself to Young Putin, Here's Why
10:18 GMTAustralia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
09:59 GMTOver 5,000 'Completely Vetted' Afghan Commandos May Turn to Daesh If Not Evacuated
09:50 GMTIndian Politicians Divided Over Reports of Decreasing Hate Speech Content on Facebook, Instagram
09:31 GMTDrake Slammed for Reportedly Spending $1 Million in Strip Club Day After Astroworld Crowd Crush
08:42 GMTLachin Corridor Linking Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia Reopens After Incident
08:09 GMTTop UK General Claims There's a 'Greater Risk' of War With Russia