International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/ethiopian-diplomat-says-any-talks-with-rebels-possible-only-after-disarmament-1090702213.html
Any Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says
Any Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Before talking about negotiations with the government of Ethiopia, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) should disarm, demobilise...
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090422732_0:146:3125:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_ff18e49b32f9b41948f2344c84aea309.jpg
The diplomat added that any peace negotiations must include the people of Tigray.When further questioned if he thought peace talks could actually happen, the ambassador said, "The TPLF has publicly stated numerous times that they are not interested in peace talks, only military victory. The TPLF has no credibility. The government must continue to defend the people and country regardless of the price to be paid".The envoy also noted that hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians have volunteered for military service following a national call to defend the country.He explained that such a response came as people want to stop the rebels, claiming that TPLF-linked terrorists have been massacring civilians.Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in Tigray. Earlier this month, the country declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide as TPLF rebels threatened to advance on the capital of Addis Ababa.
Any Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says

06:18 GMT 13.11.2021 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 13.11.2021)
© REUTERS / TIKSA NEGERIFILE PHOTO: Members of Amhara region militias ride on their truck as they head to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Members of Amhara region militias ride on their truck as they head to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Before talking about negotiations with the government of Ethiopia, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) should disarm, demobilise and turn over those responsible for crimes to face justice, Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"The TPLF must completely disarm. We will not let negotiations provide an opportunity for the TPLF to rearm, reorganize and continue their military operations. Demobilization is essential because the people of Tigray who have largely been forced into the conflict because of a few criminal TPLF leaders need to get back to their lives and their families," he said.

The diplomat added that any peace negotiations must include the people of Tigray.

"We do not believe the TPLF in any way represents the people of Tigray. It represents a small clique of individuals who have commoditized the people of Tigray. Any such talks will have to be inclusive of all segments of Tigray society," he stated.

When further questioned if he thought peace talks could actually happen, the ambassador said, "The TPLF has publicly stated numerous times that they are not interested in peace talks, only military victory. The TPLF has no credibility. The government must continue to defend the people and country regardless of the price to be paid".
© REUTERS / TIKSA NEGERIMembers of Ethiopian Federal Police stand guard during a pro-government rally to denounce what they say is the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Western countries' interference in internal affairs of the country, at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 7, 2021.
Members of Ethiopian Federal Police stand guard during a pro-government rally to denounce what they say is the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Western countries' interference in internal affairs of the country, at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
Members of Ethiopian Federal Police stand guard during a pro-government rally to denounce what they say is the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Western countries' interference in internal affairs of the country, at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 7, 2021.
The envoy also noted that hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians have volunteered for military service following a national call to defend the country.

"Ethiopia has no conscription system. The hundreds of thousands who joined the defence forces are all volunteers. Truth be told, the number of volunteers on the waiting list exceeds the number of those who have joined. This is a massive response by Ethiopians from all corners of the country,' Arega said.

He explained that such a response came as people want to stop the rebels, claiming that TPLF-linked terrorists have been massacring civilians.

"These terrorists pose an existential threat to all Ethiopians. That is why there is a huge response to join the defence forces."

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in Tigray. Earlier this month, the country declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide as TPLF rebels threatened to advance on the capital of Addis Ababa.
