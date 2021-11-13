https://sputniknews.com/20211113/ethiopian-diplomat-says-any-talks-with-rebels-possible-only-after-disarmament-1090702213.html

Any Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says

Any Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Before talking about negotiations with the government of Ethiopia, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) should disarm, demobilise... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

The diplomat added that any peace negotiations must include the people of Tigray.When further questioned if he thought peace talks could actually happen, the ambassador said, "The TPLF has publicly stated numerous times that they are not interested in peace talks, only military victory. The TPLF has no credibility. The government must continue to defend the people and country regardless of the price to be paid".The envoy also noted that hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians have volunteered for military service following a national call to defend the country.He explained that such a response came as people want to stop the rebels, claiming that TPLF-linked terrorists have been massacring civilians.Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in Tigray. Earlier this month, the country declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide as TPLF rebels threatened to advance on the capital of Addis Ababa.

