Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/eritrea-slams-us-sanctions-against-countrys-military-1090714011.html
Eritrea Slams US Sanctions Against Country's Military
Eritrea Slams US Sanctions Against Country's Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eritrea decries the sanctions imposed by the United States against its armed forces, describing them as a blatant violation of its... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T18:01+0000
2021-11-13T18:01+0000
ethiopia
eritrea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107702/25/1077022531_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_a7ea0a8eb19ccbe83dfdbe1fa3e4fd76.jpg
Washington sanctioned the Eritrean Defense Forces on Friday over its role in the ongoing armed conflict in Ethiopia, including alleged human rights abuses.Ethiopia has been embroiled in a domestic conflict since last November when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking a military base and launched a counter operation in the northern parts of the country. Neighboring Eritrea supported the Ethiopian authorities, although in the spring of 2021 it said it was withdrawing its troops from the Tigray region.
ethiopia
eritrea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107702/25/1077022531_0:0:904:678_1920x0_80_0_0_59e76ffaaecf12a709af2146664ecd98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, eritrea

Eritrea Slams US Sanctions Against Country's Military

18:01 GMT 13.11.2021
CC BY 4.0 / Martin Schibbye / The Independence Day of Eritrea Eritrea
Eritrea - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
CC BY 4.0 / Martin Schibbye / The Independence Day of Eritrea
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eritrea decries the sanctions imposed by the United States against its armed forces, describing them as a blatant violation of its sovereignty, the Eritrean Ministry of Information said on Saturday
Washington sanctioned the Eritrean Defense Forces on Friday over its role in the ongoing armed conflict in Ethiopia, including alleged human rights abuses.
"This unilateral sanction, that shifts blame to and scapegoats Eritrea on the basis of spurious allegations, is in contravention of international law, and constitutes a flagrant breach of the sovereignty, independence and liberation of peoples and nations," the ministry said in a statement.
Ethiopia has been embroiled in a domestic conflict since last November when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking a military base and launched a counter operation in the northern parts of the country. Neighboring Eritrea supported the Ethiopian authorities, although in the spring of 2021 it said it was withdrawing its troops from the Tigray region.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:01 GMTEritrea Slams US Sanctions Against Country's Military
16:51 GMTExtinction Rebellion Activists Disrupt Lord Mayor's Show in London, Squabble With Police - Video
16:33 GMTPutin Recalls How Ukraine Cut Off Gas Supplies to EU in 2008 Over Price Row
16:21 GMT'Quelle Hypocrisie!' France's Stance on Belarus Slammed as 1,000 Immigrants Allowed to Cross Channel
16:15 GMTNYC Mayor-Elect Adams Challenges Fellow Dems to Condemn BLM Activist Threatening With 'Riots'
15:52 GMTElon Musk Reveals Identity of Person Who Came Close to 'Killing Tesla'
15:44 GMTRussia's S-550 to Be More Efficient at Intercepting ICBMs Than THAAD & Aegis, Report Says
15:25 GMTJudge in Rittenhouse Case Reportedly Receives Threatening Emails
14:55 GMTBlack Fungus: Indian Man Partially Loses Vision in Rare Case of 'Post-Dengue Mucormycosis'
14:33 GMTCall of Duty Triggers Wrath Among Muslims Over Depiction of Ripped Quran Soaked in Blood
14:00 GMTDutch Police Pound Anti-COVID Lockdown Protesters With Water Cannon – Video
13:45 GMTYemeni Houthis Down US-Made Saudi Coalition Reconnaissance Drone
13:22 GMTWhat Can Russia Do About NATO Hostility?
13:21 GMT5.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - USGS
13:08 GMTBlast Rocks Shi'ite Area in Western Kabul, Leaving at Least One Dead
13:08 GMTVideo of Indian Techie 'Who Hired Woman to Slap Him Every Time He Opens Facebook' Attracts Elon Musk
12:53 GMTDeepfake Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Promoting' Energy Drink in Front of Bolshoi Theatre Goes Viral
12:48 GMTFeds Reportedly Want to Ban Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers From Claiming She Was Victim of Epstein
12:40 GMTMedia Releases Clip of 'Iranian Navy Copter Flying Over US Amphibious Assault Ship in Persian Gulf'
12:39 GMTWaPo Columnist Pans CNN for Its Reporting on 'Corroborated' Parts of Steele Dossier