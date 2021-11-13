Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/dutch-police-pound-anti-covid-lockdown-protesters-with-water-cannon--video-1090709955.html
Dutch Police Pound Anti-COVID Lockdown Protesters With Water Cannon – Video
Dutch Police Pound Anti-COVID Lockdown Protesters With Water Cannon – Video
On Friday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the introduction of "far-reaching" measures to tackle a record increase in coronavirus cases across the...
netherlands
mark rutte
crackdown
police
lockdown
cases
coronavirus
covid-19
Dutch police have used a water cannon against a group of around 200 people in The Hague as they protested the partial return of a lockdown in the Netherlands, where COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise.In a video shared on social networks, some protesters are seen defying a powerful rush of water and others bending down and trying to protect themselves from the impact of the powerful jets of water.The police crackdown came after the demonstrators gathered on Friday outside the building of the Dutch Justice and Security Ministry during Prime Minister Mark Rutte's press conference, throwing stones and fireworks at riot police.He told reporters that the crisis required a "hard blow of a few weeks because this virus is everywhere, throughout the country, in all sectors and all ages".Under the new partial lockdown, bars, restaurants, and supermarkets are obliged to close at 8:00 p.m. over the next three weeks starting Saturday, with non-essential shops due to shut at 6:00 p.m.The restrictions also stipulate that people are only allowed to have four visitors at home amid recommendations that they should work from home unless necessary.The lockdown comes as new COVID-19 infections in the Netherlands topped 16,000 for the second day in a row on Friday, and is higher than the previous record of under 13,000 confirmed cases in December 2020.
netherlands
Dutch Police Pound Anti-COVID Lockdown Protesters With Water Cannon – Video

14:00 GMT 13.11.2021
Riot police officers face protesters as they gather in the Hague, on November 12, 2021, during a press conference of Dutch Prime Minister held to announce new Covid-19 restrictions
Riot police officers face protesters as they gather in the Hague, on November 12, 2021, during a press conference of Dutch Prime Minister held to announce new Covid-19 restrictions - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JEROEN JUMELET
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Friday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the introduction of "far-reaching" measures to tackle a record increase in coronavirus cases across the Netherlands.
Dutch police have used a water cannon against a group of around 200 people in The Hague as they protested the partial return of a lockdown in the Netherlands, where COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise.
In a video shared on social networks, some protesters are seen defying a powerful rush of water and others bending down and trying to protect themselves from the impact of the powerful jets of water.
The police crackdown came after the demonstrators gathered on Friday outside the building of the Dutch Justice and Security Ministry during Prime Minister Mark Rutte's press conference, throwing stones and fireworks at riot police.
Rutte, for his part, unveiled the "very unpleasant and far-reaching" measures to contain a record surge in coronavirus infections in the country.
He told reporters that the crisis required a "hard blow of a few weeks because this virus is everywhere, throughout the country, in all sectors and all ages".

The prime minister added that "fortunately, the vast majority have been vaccinated, otherwise the misery in the hospitals would be incalculable at the moment".

Under the new partial lockdown, bars, restaurants, and supermarkets are obliged to close at 8:00 p.m. over the next three weeks starting Saturday, with non-essential shops due to shut at 6:00 p.m.
The restrictions also stipulate that people are only allowed to have four visitors at home amid recommendations that they should work from home unless necessary.
The lockdown comes as new COVID-19 infections in the Netherlands topped 16,000 for the second day in a row on Friday, and is higher than the previous record of under 13,000 confirmed cases in December 2020.
Popular comments
