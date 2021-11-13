Registration was successful!
Deepfake Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Promoting' Energy Drink in Front of Bolshoi Theatre Goes Viral
Deepfake Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Promoting' Energy Drink in Front of Bolshoi Theatre Goes Viral
Moscow's Red Square has welcomed a lot of famous people, as almost any celebrity coming to visit Russia can hardly resist stopping by one of the capital city's...
leonardo di caprio
viral
deepfakes
A TikTok clip that appeared to show Leonardo DiCaprio in Moscow, walking by the city's iconic sites like Red Square and the Bolshoi Theatre, has tricked Russian social media users into thinking that the famous actor finally came to Moscow.However, the rejoicing fans were soon to be disappointed, as the two videos of "DiCaprio" in front of Moscow sites were posted by the account titled "DeepCaprio", which hints that the clips were made with the use of deep fake technology.Moreover, the "actor" is seen promoting a local energy drink - something that had many users wondering whether the creators behind the video had asked for DiCaprio's permission to use his image in advertising.Still, the clips had some fans believing that DiCaprio actually visited Moscow - some even suggested that he had celebrated his 47th birthday in the Russian capital on 11 November.And even though they turned out to be fake, the clips were very successful on social media, gaining over 420,000 likes.DiCaprio has been to Russia but only visited Saint Petersburg. He even met with Russian President Vladimir Putin back in 2010, when he visited the northern Russian city in order to take part in the Global Tiger Forum. The famous actor has never in fact made it to Moscow.
Deepfake Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Promoting' Energy Drink in Front of Bolshoi Theatre Goes Viral

12:53 GMT 13.11.2021
Daria Bedenko
Moscow's Red Square has welcomed a lot of famous people, as almost any celebrity coming to visit Russia can hardly resist stopping by one of the capital city's most renowned sites. But iconic American actor Leonardo DiCaprio is yet to come to visit.
A TikTok clip that appeared to show Leonardo DiCaprio in Moscow, walking by the city's iconic sites like Red Square and the Bolshoi Theatre, has tricked Russian social media users into thinking that the famous actor finally came to Moscow.
However, the rejoicing fans were soon to be disappointed, as the two videos of "DiCaprio" in front of Moscow sites were posted by the account titled "DeepCaprio", which hints that the clips were made with the use of deep fake technology.
Moreover, the "actor" is seen promoting a local energy drink - something that had many users wondering whether the creators behind the video had asked for DiCaprio's permission to use his image in advertising.
 
 
Still, the clips had some fans believing that DiCaprio actually visited Moscow - some even suggested that he had celebrated his 47th birthday in the Russian capital on 11 November.
And even though they turned out to be fake, the clips were very successful on social media, gaining over 420,000 likes.
DiCaprio has been to Russia but only visited Saint Petersburg. He even met with Russian President Vladimir Putin back in 2010, when he visited the northern Russian city in order to take part in the Global Tiger Forum. The famous actor has never in fact made it to Moscow.
