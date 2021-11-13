Registration was successful!
BREAKING: COP26 Negotiators in Glasgow Finalize Historic Agreement to Combat Climate Change
Nevin Brown
20:00 GMT 13.11.2021
Nevin Brown
At the COP26 summit, international negotiators have approved a climate agreement that aims to reduce coal and fossil fuel use and transition to renewable energy sources.
The agreement, known as the Glasgow Climate Pact, was reached on Saturday and is the first of its kind in the 25 years that the United Nations have held climate talks.
Another key feature of the agreement was the call for wealthy industrialized nations, beginning in 2025, to double their financial support for adaptation efforts in the developing world from $100 billion each year. However, the nations at most risk received no real guarantees from the countries that have contributed to climate change the most.
UN Secretary General António Guterres, said, “Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread. We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe. It is time to go into emergency mode — or our chance of reaching net zero will itself be zero."
The agreement appears to be a half-victory for climate activists. It is the first COP text to feature the term "fossil fuels." It also included an agreement to "escalating effort to phase down unabated coal power and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies."
The agreement also has provided a road map for stricter emissions cuts throughout the decade and has called countries to bring their emission targets in line with the Paris Climate Accord's 1.5 °C of warming by 2022 and not to be revised in 2025 as had been previously agreed upon.
Activists were disappointed in the agreement over the language surrounding coal. According to reports, due to pressure from Indian representatives the language in the final agreement was shifted from "phase out" to "phase down" coal.
The concessions that had to be made to garner broad support was not lost on some. Alok Sharma, Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, apologized and nearly broke down speaking about the agreement while acknowledging the importance of its passage.
Many in attendance admitted that the Glasgow Climate Pact did not go far enough, but felt that it was a good first step.
Tina Stege, from the Marshall Islands' climate envoy, said, "We have much work to do, but it does represent real progress."
Climate scientists have reported that if global warming increases beyond 1.5°C from pre-industrial levels the worst climate catastrophes could come into play. In this scenario, the ice caps would largely disappear and some areas could become uninhabitable.
It is predicted that to stay under the 1.5°C threshold, emissions would need to be cut in half by 2030.
