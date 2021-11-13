Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/call-of-duty-triggers-wrath-among-muslims-over-depiction-of-ripped-quran-soaked-in-blood-1090710241.html
Call of Duty Triggers Wrath Among Muslims Over Depiction of Ripped Quran Soaked in Blood
Call of Duty Triggers Wrath Among Muslims Over Depiction of Ripped Quran Soaked in Blood
This is not the first time that the shooter franchise has found itself in hot water over what players describe as offensive and discriminatory content. Call of... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T14:33+0000
2021-11-13T14:33+0000
islamophobia
call of duty
viral
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107716/64/1077166408_0:111:1880:1169_1920x0_80_0_0_13228008d5576004b5da6242b3d18d41.jpg
Some Muslims have called for a boycott of Call of Duty over allegedly Islamophobic content found in the game. In the newly released Call of Duty: Vanguard, gamers discovered pages from the Quran, the central religious text in Islam, scattered on the floor and soaked in blood.Screenshots from the game posted on social media prompted a huge wave of negative comments with the hashtag #No_Call_of_Duty trending in Muslim countries.Many users posted videos of themselves deleting the game or writing bad reviews about it.Even fans of the game were livid.Activision, the company behind the game, has posted an apology on its Middle Eastern account and said it would remove the “insensitive” content.However, the apology failed to quell the anger, with users saying that the CEO of Activision should personally address the issue, while the individual responsible for the mishap should be punished.Other users claimed that pages from the Quran were put in the game on purpose.This is not the first time that the game developer has found itself in hot water with one of its most successful products. In 2012, it faced backlash after a user discovered that in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 there was a quote by the Prophet Muhammad that was written on a painting hung in the bathroom. That same game featured purportedly homophobic content, Muslim villains, and a controversial mission called "No Russians" that allowed players to commit mass shootings at a Russian Airport.
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107716/64/1077166408_88:0:1793:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_8bd8085b9caca538444b460ace8dcf31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
islamophobia, call of duty, viral, social media

Call of Duty Triggers Wrath Among Muslims Over Depiction of Ripped Quran Soaked in Blood

14:33 GMT 13.11.2021
CC0 / / Call of Duty
Call of Duty - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
This is not the first time that the shooter franchise has found itself in hot water over what players describe as offensive and discriminatory content. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 featured a mission called "No Russian", where players could participate in a terrorist mass killing.
Some Muslims have called for a boycott of Call of Duty over allegedly Islamophobic content found in the game. In the newly released Call of Duty: Vanguard, gamers discovered pages from the Quran, the central religious text in Islam, scattered on the floor and soaked in blood.
Screenshots from the game posted on social media prompted a huge wave of negative comments with the hashtag #No_Call_of_Duty trending in Muslim countries.



Many users posted videos of themselves deleting the game or writing bad reviews about it.



Even fans of the game were livid.


Activision, the company behind the game, has posted an apology on its Middle Eastern account and said it would remove the “insensitive” content.

“It should never have appeared as it did in [the] game; we deeply apologize”, it said in a statement published in Arabic”, the statement read, as per Iranian state-owned news outlet PressTV.

However, the apology failed to quell the anger, with users saying that the CEO of Activision should personally address the issue, while the individual responsible for the mishap should be punished.



Other users claimed that pages from the Quran were put in the game on purpose.

This is not the first time that the game developer has found itself in hot water with one of its most successful products. In 2012, it faced backlash after a user discovered that in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 there was a quote by the Prophet Muhammad that was written on a painting hung in the bathroom. That same game featured purportedly homophobic content, Muslim villains, and a controversial mission called "No Russians" that allowed players to commit mass shootings at a Russian Airport.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
gwgehard walmper
13 November, 17:34 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:33 GMTCall of Duty Triggers Wrath Among Muslims Over Depiction of Ripped Quran Soaked in Blood
14:00 GMTDutch Police Pound Anti-COVID Lockdown Protesters With Water Cannon – Video
13:45 GMTYemeni Houthis Down US-Made Saudi Coalition Reconnaissance Drone
13:22 GMTWhat Can Russia Do About NATO Hostility?
13:21 GMT5.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - USGS
13:08 GMTBlast Rocks Shi'ite Area in Western Kabul, Leaving at Least One Dead
13:08 GMTVideo of Indian Techie 'Who Hired Woman to Slap Him Every Time He Opens Facebook' Attracts Elon Musk
12:53 GMTDeepfake Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Promoting' Energy Drink in Front of Bolshoi Theatre Goes Viral
12:48 GMTFeds Reportedly Want to Ban Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers From Claiming She Was Victim of Epstein
12:40 GMTIranian Navy Copter Flies Over US Amphibious Assault Ship in Persian Gulf – Video
12:39 GMTWaPo Columnist Pans CNN for Its Reporting on 'Corroborated' Parts of Steele Dossier
12:35 GMTWatch Russian 'White Swan' Strategic Bombers Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas
12:16 GMTWhat Goals are DC & Kiev Pursuing by Peddling Story of Russia's 'Imminent Invasion' of Ukraine?
11:52 GMTRussia Slams US and NATO's 'Aggressive Military Activity' in Black Sea as Threat to Region
11:50 GMTTrump's Former State Department Spokeswoman Bashes Adam Schiff for 'Promoting' Steele Dossier
11:42 GMTBoris Johnson Tells France to Stop Taking Migrants as UK Accuses Paris of Losing Control
11:26 GMTAt Least Seven Killed in Terrorist Attack on Indian Colonel's Convoy in Manipur State
11:06 GMTOklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
11:03 GMTUS Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
10:46 GMTLive Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis