Call of Duty Triggers Wrath Among Muslims Over Depiction of Ripped Quran Soaked in Blood

Some Muslims have called for a boycott of Call of Duty over allegedly Islamophobic content found in the game. In the newly released Call of Duty: Vanguard, gamers discovered pages from the Quran, the central religious text in Islam, scattered on the floor and soaked in blood.Screenshots from the game posted on social media prompted a huge wave of negative comments with the hashtag #No_Call_of_Duty trending in Muslim countries.Many users posted videos of themselves deleting the game or writing bad reviews about it.Even fans of the game were livid.Activision, the company behind the game, has posted an apology on its Middle Eastern account and said it would remove the “insensitive” content.However, the apology failed to quell the anger, with users saying that the CEO of Activision should personally address the issue, while the individual responsible for the mishap should be punished.Other users claimed that pages from the Quran were put in the game on purpose.This is not the first time that the game developer has found itself in hot water with one of its most successful products. In 2012, it faced backlash after a user discovered that in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 there was a quote by the Prophet Muhammad that was written on a painting hung in the bathroom. That same game featured purportedly homophobic content, Muslim villains, and a controversial mission called "No Russians" that allowed players to commit mass shootings at a Russian Airport.

