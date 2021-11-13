https://sputniknews.com/20211113/boris-johnson-tells-france-to-stop-taking-migrants-as-uk-accuses-paris-of-losing-control-1090706632.html

Boris Johnson Tells France to Stop Taking Migrants as UK Accuses Paris of Losing Control

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged France to act on the migrant crisis as Britain saw a record number of daily arrivals this week. Some 1,185 people crossed from France into the UK on Thursday, the Home Office said. In a veiled attack on Paris, PM Johnson signalled that French authorities are unwilling to deal with the issue.A government insider accused France of losing control of the situation, the BBC reported. MP Natalie Elphicke, representing Dover, said it is not credible that over 1,000 migrants could "hop onto small boats" and cross into the United Kingdom "without the French authorities noticing".UK media outlets write that the latest arrival has taken the number of migrants to over 23,500 this year.Last month, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said if Paris doesn't do more to stop the flow of refugees coming to Britain, London would withhold the £54 million ($72.4 million) it had promised to pay France as part of its agreement on tackling immigration.UK authorities believe that reform of the country's immigration system may solve the problem. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new law will distinguish between people, who arrived in the country legally and illegally. Reports say under the new rules individuals, who arrived in the country illegally, including those who come by boat, will no longer have entitlement to claim asylum in Britain.The reform is likely to face heated debates in parliament as it has prompted opposition both from MPs and human rights organisations. The Refugee Council said people fleeing war and terror don't have the luxury of choosing how to claim asylum.The people who cross the Channel mainly come from African and Middle Eastern nations, many of which are torn by war. These include Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Sudan, and Yemen.

