Black Fungus: Indian Man Partially Loses Vision in Rare Case of 'Post-Dengue Mucormycosis'
During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that struck India in April this year, a large number of cases of mucormycosis, or black fungus, were reported... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
A 49-year-old man, Mohammad Talib, was reported to be one of the rare cases of "post-dengue mucormycosis", or black fungus, by a team of doctors at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Saturday.After 15 days of recovery from dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, Talib had an episode of nasal bleeding.He then complain of a sudden loss of vision in one eye and was rushed to the hospital.Dr Naruka explains that a mucormycosis infection is caused by a group of black fungus called mucor which invades the healthy tissue of the nose, sinuses, eyes, and brain and rapidly affects the system.Dr Atul Ahuja, senior consultant ENT and Head and Neck Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals says it's crucial that a patient who has recovered from dengue fever to be constantly checked for symptoms of black fungus to start the treatment at the earliest, in case of infection.Dr Nishant Rana, registrar, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, opines, "Mucormycosis in his case is a resultant factor of compromised immunity owing to dengue.”Doctors have raised an alarm and have made an appeal to patients to monitor their health and consult a healthcare expert immediately after noticing any new symptoms.
Black Fungus: Indian Man Partially Loses Vision in Rare Case of 'Post-Dengue Mucormycosis'
During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that struck India in April this year, a large number of cases of mucormycosis, or black fungus, were reported throughout the country in patients suffering from coronavirus and chronic diabetes. The new case of black fungus post dengue is a rare finding.
A 49-year-old man, Mohammad Talib, was reported to be one of the rare cases of "post-dengue mucormycosis", or black fungus, by a team of doctors at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Saturday.
After 15 days of recovery from dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, Talib had an episode of nasal bleeding.
He then complain of a sudden loss of vision in one eye and was rushed to the hospital.
“It is rarest of rare to see mucormycosis (black fungus) as a post-recovery complication in a dengue patient, as this condition is generally seen in people who have a history of diabetes, compromised immunity and various other infections", Dr Suresh Singh Naruka, senior consultant ENT, from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said. He is leading the treatment of this patient.
Dr Naruka explains that a mucormycosis infection is caused by a group of black fungus called mucor which invades the healthy tissue of the nose, sinuses, eyes, and brain and rapidly affects the system.
"Any delay in diagnosis and management can lead to adverse long-term complications”, Naruka says.
Dr Atul Ahuja, senior consultant ENT and Head and Neck Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals says it's crucial that a patient who has recovered from dengue fever to be constantly checked for symptoms of black fungus to start the treatment at the earliest, in case of infection.
“Even after best treatment, patients of mucormycosis can lose their eyesight permanently and in a state of an aggressive infection, removal of eye becomes necessary for preventing any further spread of infection”, Anuja says.
Dr Nishant Rana, registrar, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, opines, "Mucormycosis in his case is a resultant factor of compromised immunity owing to dengue.”
Doctors have raised an alarm and have made an appeal to patients to monitor their health and consult a healthcare expert immediately after noticing any new symptoms.