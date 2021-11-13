Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/biden-administrations-policies-contribute-to-spike-in-gas-prices---texas-oil-regulator-1090699162.html
Biden Administration's Policies Contribute to Spike in Gas Prices - Texas Oil Regulator
Biden Administration's Policies Contribute to Spike in Gas Prices - Texas Oil Regulator
SAN ANTONIO (Sputnik) - The Biden administration's tight grip on the US energy sector has hurt consumers at the gas pumps, Jim Wright, an industry regulator in... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T02:04+0000
2021-11-13T02:08+0000
us
gas prices
spike
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090648213_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0da5e089931b17a66fbf36a531ff8afb.jpg
"That's certainly part of what's driven that price up and I don't think the current administration, the Biden administration, recognizes some of those actions that he's done here in the past and what that's really done to the consumer," Wright said on the margins of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.Wright, who serves as a commissioner on the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state's oil production, said President Joe Biden's decision to revoke a key permit in the Keystone XL pipeline project was very harmful to the industry.Wright added that Biden's decision to temporarily pause oil and gas leases on federal land also did not help.Some of the decisions Biden made may have been driven by lobbyists from the renewable energy sector, which is a strong force, Wright said.Earlier this month, Biden's Environmental Protection Agency announced it intends to limit the methane emissions from some one million oil and gas rigs in the United States. Moreover, during the United Nations climate change summit this month, more than a hundred countries vowed to cut 30 percent of global methane emissions by 2030.However, in September, the White House approved the lease of 78 million acres of offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, which is reportedly the largest offshore oil and gas auction in American history.Overall, US oil and gas producers are feeling uneasy about the Biden administration's anti-American energy policies, according to Wright. "I think everybody is nervous right now about what may be coming down in regards to regulations that are imposed against fossil fuel production and certainly that reeks [on] Wall Street," he said.
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/biden-at-town-hall-addresses-gas-price-supply-chain-crises-vows-to-defend-taiwan-1090122223.html
The parasite is full of govno. Typical neocon/corporate propaganda article saying essentially "we want less regulations so we can rip you all off better". The anything for a buck crowd. Thumbs down.
0
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090648213_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b2a9ff7747dd7e8f326048cdebf5776.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, gas prices, spike, biden administration

Biden Administration's Policies Contribute to Spike in Gas Prices - Texas Oil Regulator

02:04 GMT 13.11.2021 (Updated: 02:08 GMT 13.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland on November 10, 2021
US President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland on November 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
SAN ANTONIO (Sputnik) - The Biden administration's tight grip on the US energy sector has hurt consumers at the gas pumps, Jim Wright, an industry regulator in the United States' top oil-producing state, told Sputnik at a conference in San Antonio, Texas.
"That's certainly part of what's driven that price up and I don't think the current administration, the Biden administration, recognizes some of those actions that he's done here in the past and what that's really done to the consumer," Wright said on the margins of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.
Wright, who serves as a commissioner on the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state's oil production, said President Joe Biden's decision to revoke a key permit in the Keystone XL pipeline project was very harmful to the industry.
"That oil is going to continue to come to Texas because we have to have that oil for our blend to make that product and now it's still coming on truck, rail and ship," Wright said. "I'm more concerned about environmental impacts in those regards than I would be with an underground pipeline."
Wright added that Biden's decision to temporarily pause oil and gas leases on federal land also did not help.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall about his infrastructure investment proposals with CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. October 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Biden at Town Hall Addresses Gas Price, Supply Chain Crises, Vows to Defend Taiwan
22 October, 06:06 GMT
Some of the decisions Biden made may have been driven by lobbyists from the renewable energy sector, which is a strong force, Wright said.
Earlier this month, Biden's Environmental Protection Agency announced it intends to limit the methane emissions from some one million oil and gas rigs in the United States. Moreover, during the United Nations climate change summit this month, more than a hundred countries vowed to cut 30 percent of global methane emissions by 2030.
However, in September, the White House approved the lease of 78 million acres of offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, which is reportedly the largest offshore oil and gas auction in American history.
Overall, US oil and gas producers are feeling uneasy about the Biden administration's anti-American energy policies, according to Wright. "I think everybody is nervous right now about what may be coming down in regards to regulations that are imposed against fossil fuel production and certainly that reeks [on] Wall Street," he said.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
The parasite is full of govno. Typical neocon/corporate propaganda article saying essentially "we want less regulations so we can rip you all off better". The anything for a buck crowd. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
13 November, 05:13 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:18 GMTTurkish Court Extends Remand of Israeli Couple Detained for Allegedly Photographing Erdogan's Home
02:04 GMTBiden Administration's Policies Contribute to Spike in Gas Prices - Texas Oil Regulator
01:15 GMTUS Launches Talks With Japan to Address Steel, Aluminum Excess Capacity - US Trade Office
00:19 GMTWatch: Chinese Professor Drops Kung Fu Moves on Attacker in Los Angeles Street
YesterdayWashington Post Edits Two Articles on Steele Dossier After New Info Emerges - Reports
YesterdayFormer 'Apprentice' Contestant Who Filed Defamation Suit Against Trump Settles Case for $0
YesterdayWisconsin to Send 500 National Guard Troops to Kenosha for Rittenhouse Verdict - Governor
YesterdayBlue Origin Mourns Shatner Space Mission Crew Mate Killed in Plane Crash – Statement
Yesterday'King, I Love You!': NYPD Searching for Woman Seen Trespassing And Teasing Lions at Bronx Zoo
Yesterday'Best Day Ever': Los Angeles Judge Terminates Britney Spears' 13-Year Conservatorship
YesterdayMeme Wars: Democrats Introduce Motion Against Gosar Over 'Attack on Titan' Video
YesterdayBeijing to Update Blacklist of Taiwanese Pro-Independence Figures, Financiers
YesterdayWhere to Next? Top 3 Clubs for Cristiano Ronaldo Should He Push for Manchester United Exit
YesterdayTrump Adviser Steve Bannon Indicted on Two Contempt Charges After Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena
YesterdayFrance's Macron Urges Rapid Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Libya
YesterdayMark Meadows Ducks Friday Deposition Amid Contempt Threat From Jan. 6 Committee
YesterdayTwo Russian Paratroopers Killed in Belarus During Drills - Defense Ministry
YesterdayPakistan President, Cricket World Hail Mohammad Rizwan's T20 World Cup Heroics Against Australia
Yesterday'Common Sense': Trump Downplays Calls From Capitol Rioters to 'Hang Mike Pence'
YesterdayLavrov: Russia Vows Asymmetrical Response to 'Unfriendly' Western Actions