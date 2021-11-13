Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/beware-of-drunken-grandpa-elderly-scooter-driver-bites-off-police-officers-thumb-in-taiwan-1090701755.html
Beware of Drunken Grandpa: Elderly Scooter Driver Bites Off Police Officer's Thumb in Taiwan
Beware of Drunken Grandpa: Elderly Scooter Driver Bites Off Police Officer's Thumb in Taiwan
People aren't exactly thrilled when they get a ticket, but sometimes their anger leads to extremely bizarre reactions. 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
taiwan
police
scooter
An altercation between an elderly scooter driver and a police officer in Hualien City resulted in surgery after a man decided to use his teeth as the ultimate weapon. According to the website Up Media, Wang te-lin, the chief of the Meilu Police Station was on patrol when he stopped a 71-year-old retired civil servant named Liu for erratic scooter driving. Liu was swaying side to side and ran two red lights. However, the elderly man refused a breathalyser test and went on a rant about his friends in high places.After Wang refused to let him go, the driver fell onto the road, banging his head against the pavement in a drunken fit. When the police officer tried to restrain the man and get him into his vehicle, the drunken senior suddenly bit a whole phalanx of the cop's thumb off, spitting it into the car.Luckily, the officer was able to round up the perpetrator and get him to the station and then rushed to the hospital, where his thumb was reattached.
taiwan, police, scooter

Beware of Drunken Grandpa: Elderly Scooter Driver Bites Off Police Officer's Thumb in Taiwan

06:21 GMT 13.11.2021
People aren't exactly thrilled when they get a ticket, but sometimes their anger leads to extremely bizarre reactions.
An altercation between an elderly scooter driver and a police officer in Hualien City resulted in surgery after a man decided to use his teeth as the ultimate weapon.
According to the website Up Media, Wang te-lin, the chief of the Meilu Police Station was on patrol when he stopped a 71-year-old retired civil servant named Liu for erratic scooter driving. Liu was swaying side to side and ran two red lights. However, the elderly man refused a breathalyser test and went on a rant about his friends in high places.
After Wang refused to let him go, the driver fell onto the road, banging his head against the pavement in a drunken fit. When the police officer tried to restrain the man and get him into his vehicle, the drunken senior suddenly bit a whole phalanx of the cop's thumb off, spitting it into the car.
Luckily, the officer was able to round up the perpetrator and get him to the station and then rushed to the hospital, where his thumb was reattached.
