Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/australias-melbourne-gripped-by-protests-against-pandemic-bill-vaccine-mandate----videos-1090705406.html
Australia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
Australia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Australian state of Victoria to challenge the government-introduced pandemic laws and... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T10:18+0000
2021-11-13T10:18+0000
protests
asia & pacific
australia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/18/1083454192_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e777ae3ab787409c9fa63020136eda8.jpg
People were seen not wearing masks or following social distancing measures and held up signs that read "stop the bill", Sky News Australia reported.Crowds protested the Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment Bill 2021, which was passed last month in Australia's lower house of Parliament and will see a vote in the upper house in the coming week. The bill will see COVID-19 rules, such as the enforcement of social distancing and lockdowns, remain in action in case of subsequent health emergencies and epidemics.It has been argued that the bill will give the premier too much power, the broadcaster reported.Protesters also referred to a mandatory vaccination law that targets construction workers and comes into force on Saturday.Positive COVID-19 cases in Victoria are growing despite 86% of people over the age of 12 having received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 1,221 new cases were recorded in the state raising the total number of active cases to over 16,000.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/18/1083454192_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aae80cb9a9ca543778ffb4eba0878ddb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, asia & pacific, australia

Australia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos

10:18 GMT 13.11.2021
© Photo : Mick TsikasProtesters climb an awning outside Sydney Town Hall during an anti-lockdown rally, as an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affects Sydney, Australia, 24 July 2021. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS.
Protesters climb an awning outside Sydney Town Hall during an anti-lockdown rally, as an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affects Sydney, Australia, 24 July 2021. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© Photo : Mick Tsikas
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Australian state of Victoria to challenge the government-introduced pandemic laws and mandatory vaccination for construction workers on Saturday.
People were seen not wearing masks or following social distancing measures and held up signs that read "stop the bill", Sky News Australia reported.
Crowds protested the Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment Bill 2021, which was passed last month in Australia's lower house of Parliament and will see a vote in the upper house in the coming week. The bill will see COVID-19 rules, such as the enforcement of social distancing and lockdowns, remain in action in case of subsequent health emergencies and epidemics.
It has been argued that the bill will give the premier too much power, the broadcaster reported.

"Individuals have the right to lawfully protest, however, we ask that people do so peacefully and respectfully without impacting on the rest of the community. Victoria Police will have a presence in the area throughout the day to ensure the safety of those protesting and the broader community," a spokesperson for Victoria Police told Sky News.

Protesters also referred to a mandatory vaccination law that targets construction workers and comes into force on Saturday.
Positive COVID-19 cases in Victoria are growing despite 86% of people over the age of 12 having received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 1,221 new cases were recorded in the state raising the total number of active cases to over 16,000.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:19 GMTYe Compares Himself to Young Putin, Here's Why
10:18 GMTAustralia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
09:59 GMTOver 5,000 'Completely Vetted' Afghan Commandos May Turn to Daesh If Not Evacuated
09:50 GMTIndian Politicians Divided Over Reports of Decreasing Hate Speech Content on Facebook, Instagram
09:31 GMTDrake Slammed for Reportedly Spending $1 Million in Strip Club Day After Astroworld Crowd Crush
08:42 GMTLachin Corridor Linking Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia Reopens After Incident
08:09 GMTTop UK General Claims There's a 'Greater Risk' of War With Russia
07:59 GMTPutin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia
06:41 GMTMeghan Markle Wrote Letter to Her Father to Protect Prince Harry From 'Berating' by Royal Family
06:21 GMTBeware of Drunken Grandpa: Elderly Scooter Driver Bites Off Police Officer's Thumb in Taiwan
06:18 GMTAny Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says
06:14 GMTFive Managers Who Could Replace Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp at the Kop
06:06 GMTCDC Allegedly Felt 'Muzzled' by Trump Administration, Was Ordered to Alter Weekly COVID Reports
05:22 GMTUS Should Not Send Wrong Signal to 'Taiwan Pro-Independence Forces', Beijing Warns
04:36 GMTWhy Inflation May Be the Last Straw for Biden's Progressive Build Back Better Plans
04:22 GMTUkraine to Purchase More Turkish-made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022
04:02 GMTPhotos: US Air Force Confirms B-52H Sustained 'Significant' Damage After Colliding With Fence
03:09 GMTUK Fighters Escorted Russian Tu-160 Strategic Fighters During Planned Flight - Moscow
02:36 GMTRussia's Dubnikov 'Practically Kidnapped' by FBI in Mexico, Sent to Amsterdam - Attorney
02:18 GMTTurkish Court Extends Remand of Israeli Couple Detained for Allegedly Photographing Erdogan's Home