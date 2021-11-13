Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/59-magnitude-quake-rocks-western-australia---emsc-1090709147.html
5.8-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - EMSC
5.8-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - EMSC
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Western Australia on Saturday, 13 November, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revealed. 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T13:21+0000
2021-11-13T13:21+0000
2021-11-13T13:28+0000
australia
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Western Australia on Saturday, 13 November, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revealed. The epicenter of the quake 13 kilometres West-southwest to the town of Marble Bar in the state of Western Australia.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
australia, earthquake
5.8-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - EMSC 13:21 GMT 13.11.2021 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 13.11.2021)
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Western Australia on Saturday, 13 November, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revealed.
The epicenter of the quake 13 kilometres West-southwest to the town of Marble Bar in the state of Western Australia.