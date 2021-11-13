Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Western Kabul Hit by Explosion, Source Says
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/59-magnitude-quake-rocks-western-australia---emsc-1090709147.html
5.8-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - EMSC
5.8-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - EMSC
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Western Australia on Saturday, 13 November, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revealed. 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T13:21+0000
2021-11-13T13:28+0000
australia
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Western Australia on Saturday, 13 November, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revealed. The epicenter of the quake 13 kilometres West-southwest to the town of Marble Bar in the state of Western Australia.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia, earthquake

5.8-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - EMSC

13:21 GMT 13.11.2021 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 13.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Western Australia on Saturday, 13 November, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revealed.
The epicenter of the quake 13 kilometres West-southwest to the town of Marble Bar in the state of Western Australia.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:22 GMTWhat Can Russia Do About NATO Hostility?
13:21 GMT5.8-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - EMSC
13:08 GMTWestern Kabul Hit by Explosion, Source Says
13:08 GMTVideo of Indian Techie 'Who Hired Woman to Slap Him Every Time He Opens Facebook' Attracts Elon Musk
12:53 GMTDeepfake Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Promoting' Energy Drink in Front of Bolshoi Theatre Goes Viral
12:48 GMTFeds Reportedly Want to Ban Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers From Claiming She Was Victim of Epstein
12:40 GMTIranian Navy Copter Flies Over US Amphibious Assault Ship in Persian Gulf – Video
12:39 GMTWaPo Columnist Pans CNN for Its Reporting on 'Corroborated' Parts of Steele Dossier
12:35 GMTWatch Russian 'White Swan' Strategic Bombers Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas
12:16 GMTWhat Goals are DC & Kiev Pursuing by Peddling Story of Russia's 'Imminent Invasion' of Ukraine?
11:52 GMTRussia Slams US and NATO's 'Aggressive Military Activity' in Black Sea as Threat to Region
11:50 GMTTrump's Former State Department Spokeswoman Bashes Adam Schiff for 'Promoting' Steele Dossier
11:42 GMTBoris Johnson Tells France to Stop Taking Migrants as UK Accuses Paris of Losing Control
11:26 GMTAt Least Seven Killed in Terrorist Attack on Indian Colonel's Convoy in Manipur State
11:06 GMTOklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
11:03 GMTUS Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
10:46 GMTLive Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis
10:19 GMTYe Compares Himself to Young Putin, Here's Why
10:18 GMTAustralia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
09:59 GMTOver 5,000 'Completely Vetted' Afghan Commandos May Turn to Daesh If Not Evacuated