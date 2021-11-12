Registration was successful!
Wisconsin to Send 500 National Guard Troops to Kenosha for Rittenhouse Verdict - Governor
"Approximately 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops are reporting for State Active Duty as authorized by Gov. Tony Evers to support local partners in ensuring public safety … Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will stage outside Kenosha in a standby status to respond if requested by local law enforcement agencies," the office said in a press release circulated by reporters on Twitter.The decision was made several days before the expected end of Rittenhouse’s trial, the verdict of which is expected to come sometime next week. Rittenhouse faces charges including murder for shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha in August 2020.Evers in the statement urged people with plans to travel to Kenosha to reconsider them. He also encouraged those who do plan to demonstrate to do so safely and peacefully.Both the prosecution and defense teams have concluded their cases, with closing arguments scheduled for Monday of next week. The jury will then receive instructions from Judge Bruce Schroeder before deliberating on a verdict, which could take hours or days.The National Guard deployed to the city will not be allowed to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or the media to report, the press release said.
22:59 GMT 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Morry GashWisconsin National Guard troops arrive at the Kenosha County courthouse Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. A week earlier, a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.
Wisconsin National Guard troops arrive at the Kenosha County courthouse Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. A week earlier, a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Morry Gash
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Wisconsin National Guard will be deploying 500 troops outside the city of Kenosha should local law enforcement need assistance following the upcoming end of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Governor Tony Evers’ office said on Friday,
"Approximately 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops are reporting for State Active Duty as authorized by Gov. Tony Evers to support local partners in ensuring public safety … Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will stage outside Kenosha in a standby status to respond if requested by local law enforcement agencies," the office said in a press release circulated by reporters on Twitter.
The decision was made several days before the expected end of Rittenhouse’s trial, the verdict of which is expected to come sometime next week. Rittenhouse faces charges including murder for shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha in August 2020.
Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition... - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Kyle Rittenhouse's Mum Says Her Son 'Not a White Supremacist' as She Scolds Biden for 'Defaming' Him
07:37 GMT
Evers in the statement urged people with plans to travel to Kenosha to reconsider them. He also encouraged those who do plan to demonstrate to do so safely and peacefully.
Both the prosecution and defense teams have concluded their cases, with closing arguments scheduled for Monday of next week. The jury will then receive instructions from Judge Bruce Schroeder before deliberating on a verdict, which could take hours or days.
The National Guard deployed to the city will not be allowed to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or the media to report, the press release said.
