Violent Death of Man 'Sparks Werewolf Fears' in South African Village

Residents of Kwaqongqota Village in South Africa are afraid that a werewolf is prowling around the area after a 59-year-old man was found dead and mutilated, local media reported. The body of Diesel Michael Makambi was found with multiple horrific bite marks and flesh missing on some parts of the body. After people in the area learned about the incident, news about a werewolf began spreading in the village and the surrounding areas.According to News24, a popular running club warned its members not to jog in the area until the creature had been captured or killed. A social media post featured a picture of a half man-half wolf beast.Mr Makambi’s family has criticised the individuals spreading the rumours, saying the man was likely killed by a group of pitbulls.Local police officers have warned village residents against spreading what they described as fake news.

