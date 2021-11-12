Violent Death of Man 'Sparks Werewolf Fears' in South African Village
14:30 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 12.11.2021)
Police in the Buffalo City municipality have issued a statement to quell fears, saying the victim was likely killed by a group of stray dogs, but allegations that a bloodthirsty creature is roaming free near the village have not died down.
Residents of Kwaqongqota Village in South Africa are afraid that a werewolf is prowling around the area after a 59-year-old man was found dead and mutilated, local media reported. The body of Diesel Michael Makambi was found with multiple horrific bite marks and flesh missing on some parts of the body. After people in the area learned about the incident, news about a werewolf began spreading in the village and the surrounding areas.
According to News24, a popular running club warned its members not to jog in the area until the creature had been captured or killed. A social media post featured a picture of a half man-half wolf beast.
Mr Makambi’s family has criticised the individuals spreading the rumours, saying the man was likely killed by a group of pitbulls.
"Before he passed on, he managed to tell the boys that he was attacked by three dogs and pleaded for help. We heard that a woman had seen my son being attacked by the dogs and screamed for people to rescue him but by the time the boys got there, it was too late", said Nongenile Liziwe Makambi, the victim’s 96-year-old mother.
Local police officers have warned village residents against spreading what they described as fake news.
"People must understand that a family is grieving, therefore we must be very sensitive about things we say. People must refrain from spreading this werewolf myth, as it has a potential to upset the family. There is no werewolf”, said a police spokesperson.