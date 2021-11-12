Registration was successful!
US Black Hawk Helicopter Fitted With Two Drones Makes Autonomously Controlled Flight
US Black Hawk Helicopter Fitted With Two Drones Makes Autonomously Controlled Flight
The latest flight of a pilotless Black Hawk helicopter was described by the Flight Global magazine as the US Army' next step "to evaluate how autonomy fits... 12.11.2021
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
US Black Hawk Helicopter Fitted With Two Drones Makes Autonomously Controlled Flight

15:29 GMT 12.11.2021
Flight demo of a Sikorsky's S-70 Black Hawk helicopter equipped with Matrix autonomous flight software and hardware under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Aircrew Labor In-cockpit Automation System, or ALIAS, effort
Flight demo of a Sikorsky’s S-70 Black Hawk helicopter equipped with Matrix autonomous flight software and hardware under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Aircrew Labor In-cockpit Automation System, or ALIAS, effort - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© Photo : Photo courtesy of Sikorsky
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The latest flight of a pilotless Black Hawk helicopter was described by the Flight Global magazine as the US Army’ next step “to evaluate how autonomy fits within” the aircraft’s future performance characteristics.
A US Sikorsky UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter has for the first time made an autonomously controlled test flight with two unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) on board.
The magazine Flight Global reported that the helicopter’s test flight was conducted by the US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) on 1 November, but disclosed eight days later.
The news outlet added that the US military has previously flown autonomous UH-60s, but that the latest test is “a further step by the army in evaluating how autonomy fits within its future flight capabilities”.
US Army Soldiers conduct rappel training from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 23, 2016.
US Army Soldiers conduct rappel training from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 23, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
US Army Soldiers conduct rappel training from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 23, 2016.
CC BY 2.0 / Abigail Meyer /
This was echoed by DARPA, which explained that the flight, conducted at the Yuma Proving Ground in the Arizona Desert, was part of the US Army’s efforts to assess “how autonomous UH-60s might drop off, protect and resupply troops”.
According to DARPA, the 1 November testing saw the UH-60A for the first time fly an autonomous resupply mission and it was also the first time that the helicopter autonomously touched down on “an unimproved landing zone”.
Under the scenario of the drills that were carried out during the test flight, the pilotless Black Hawk was used to supply troops behind enemy lines. The unmanned helicopter helped the army tackle the risk of losing a pilot in the zone of operation of enemy air defence systems.
Two Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepare for landing at forward operating base Kalagush. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2019
US Army Fits Black Hawks With Laser System to Deter Heat-Seeking Missiles
2 August 2019, 19:00 GMT
The aircraft was equipped with a couple of Area-I Altius-600 drones, which were launched in the course of the exercise to provide surveillance of ground targets.
Flight Global reported that the Altius-600s “deployed from a launch kit bolted to the helicopter’s cabin deck, in another first for the DARPA’s Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) programme”.
The news outlet cited ALIAS Programme Manager Stuart Young as saying that “it takes less than an hour to install the [launch] kit into a Black Hawk”. He added that “the kit for the Black Hawk was built on a single sheet of steel that can be easily installed or removed”.
