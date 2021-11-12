https://sputniknews.com/20211112/two-russian-paratroopers-killed-in-belarus-during-drills---defense-ministry-1090695064.html

Two Russian Paratroopers Killed in Belarus During Drills - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian servicemen were killed on Friday during a parachute landing in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said. 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

The accident occurred on November 12 during the landing of an Airborne Forces unit on an unfamiliar landing site near the Belarusian city of Grodno.Due to insufficient altitude, the serviceman's backup parachute system did not have time to start work and a hard landing took place.All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

