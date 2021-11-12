Registration was successful!
Turkish Aviation Body Confirms Citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen Banned From Flights to Minsk
Turkish Aviation Body Confirms Citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen Banned From Flights to Minsk
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish Civil Aviation Authority confirmed on Friday that citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen would not be allowed on flights to Minsk... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, a source in Turkish Airlines told Sputnik that the carrier would no longer accept citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen on flights to Minsk, with the exception of those holding diplomatic passports and Belarusian residence permits.Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the European Union is discussing sanctions against Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines over their alleged involvement in bringing migrants to Belarus. On Thursday, the European Commission said that Brussels would look into the option of sanctioning airlines engaged in transferring migrants to Belarus as part of a fifth sanctions package against Minsk, expected early next week. Moscow said that media reports of possible sanctions against Aeroflot are unfounded.Commenting on the reports, Ankara said it deplores the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border but has nothing to do with the situation.In recent months, Poland (along with neighbouring Latvia and Lithuania) accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration to destabilise the bloc, as thousands of migrants gathered at the Belarusian border, trying to get into the EU.
belarus
turkey
belarus, europe, middle east, turkey

Turkish Aviation Body Confirms Citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen Banned From Flights to Minsk

13:33 GMT 12.11.2021
A Turkish Airlines aircraft takes off from Ataturk Airport in Istanbul.
A Turkish Airlines aircraft takes off from Ataturk Airport in Istanbul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / OZAN KOSE
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish Civil Aviation Authority confirmed on Friday that citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen would not be allowed on flights to Minsk given the migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border.

"Due to the problem of illegal border crossings between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided that citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen who want to travel to Belarus from Turkish airports will not be allowed to buy tickets and board until further notice", the authority tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a source in Turkish Airlines told Sputnik that the carrier would no longer accept citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen on flights to Minsk, with the exception of those holding diplomatic passports and Belarusian residence permits.
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the European Union is discussing sanctions against Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines over their alleged involvement in bringing migrants to Belarus. On Thursday, the European Commission said that Brussels would look into the option of sanctioning airlines engaged in transferring migrants to Belarus as part of a fifth sanctions package against Minsk, expected early next week. Moscow said that media reports of possible sanctions against Aeroflot are unfounded.
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the photo bankPolish border guards watch a refugee camp behind barbed wire installed on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Dolny, Belarus
Polish border guards watch a refugee camp behind barbed wire installed on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Dolny, Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Polish border guards watch a refugee camp behind barbed wire installed on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Dolny, Belarus
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the photo bank
Commenting on the reports, Ankara said it deplores the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border but has nothing to do with the situation.
In recent months, Poland (along with neighbouring Latvia and Lithuania) accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration to destabilise the bloc, as thousands of migrants gathered at the Belarusian border, trying to get into the EU.
