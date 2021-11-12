'Sh**show': Extinction Rebellion Leaves Pile of Waste in Front of Australian Minister's Office

Extinction Rebellion activists have targeted Australian Finance Minister Simon Birmingham, leaving a pile of manure outside his office in Adelaide. The group left the stinky gift right in front of his electorate office, along with signs saying "Glasgow was a sh**show" and "your gas stinks".This is not the first time the activists have expressed their anger over the results of the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow. They claimed responsibility for at least eight closures of train tracks over the past week, impeding up to 20 train services carrying coal, according to rail freight operator Pacific National.Their stunt was reported as the climate conference in Scotland reaches its final day. Nations are trying to strike an agreement to cut greenhouse emissions, achieve carbon neutrality, and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The climate protesters previously called for "disruptive civil resistance" in the wake of the Glasgow Climate Conference results, which they consider insufficient.
I hate to see unnecessary waste. Any eager western suburbs gardeners are most welcome to help themselves to some spring fertiliser. 🍅 🥦 🪴 https://t.co/LZW8IhbUAl
