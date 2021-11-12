Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/scientists-find-never-seen-before-mineral-inside-diamond-1090677774.html
Scientists Find Never-Seen-Before Mineral Inside Diamond
Scientists Find Never-Seen-Before Mineral Inside Diamond
According to scientists, the discovery of this new mineral, davemaoite, reveals that diamonds can also form much deeper inside the Earth's mantle than... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T13:01+0000
2021-11-12T13:01+0000
diamonds
earth
mineral resources
science
earth mantle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381417_0:432:1920:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a75ba1d79fbe091ac6a7596c92cd7f.jpg
Scientists have found a new mineral inside a diamond that formed deep inside the Earth's mantle. The new mineral named davemaoite as a tribute to renowned physicist Ho-Kwang (Dave) Mao, is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Although previous theories suggested that there could be "an abundant and geochemically important mineral" inside the Earth's mantle, no proof existed to corroborate the said theories. Mineralogist Oliver Tschauner of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a team from Botswana found the sample of davemaoite trapped inside a diamond. The diamond was formed in the mantle around 410 miles (660 kilometres) below Earth's surface. The International Mineralogical Association has already confirmed that davemaoite is indeed a new mineral. The team announced the discovery on Thursday and published their findings in the journal Science. The scientists collected the sample of the new mineral from the diamond via a technique called synchrotron X-ray diffraction. They revealed that the sample of davemaoite inside the diamond was just a few micrometres (millionths of a metre) in size. The researchers are hopeful that these new minerals can provide an insight into the composition of Earth's mantle. Surprisingly, they also found a huge amount of potassium in the davemaoite sample which "hints at a global 'conveyer belt' that circulates elements between the crust and deep mantle".
https://sputniknews.com/20210706/ancient-diamonds-reveal-earth-was-ready-to-sustain-life-at-least-27-billion-years-ago-study-says-1083316161.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381417_0:252:1920:1692_1920x0_80_0_0_416ec0ddd3ff2ae2e8306a33a64379bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
diamonds, earth, mineral resources, science, earth mantle

Scientists Find Never-Seen-Before Mineral Inside Diamond

13:01 GMT 12.11.2021
CC0 / / Diamond
Diamond - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
According to scientists, the discovery of this new mineral, davemaoite, reveals that diamonds can also form much deeper inside the Earth's mantle than previously thought. The scientists are excited that more new minerals may be found from the mantle.
Scientists have found a new mineral inside a diamond that formed deep inside the Earth's mantle.
The new mineral named davemaoite as a tribute to renowned physicist Ho-Kwang (Dave) Mao, is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth.
Although previous theories suggested that there could be "an abundant and geochemically important mineral" inside the Earth's mantle, no proof existed to corroborate the said theories.
Diamond - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2021
Ancient Diamonds Reveal Earth Was Ready to Sustain Life at Least 2.7 Billion Years Ago, Study Says
6 July, 08:56 GMT
Mineralogist Oliver Tschauner of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a team from Botswana found the sample of davemaoite trapped inside a diamond. The diamond was formed in the mantle around 410 miles (660 kilometres) below Earth's surface.
The International Mineralogical Association has already confirmed that davemaoite is indeed a new mineral. The team announced the discovery on Thursday and published their findings in the journal Science.

"Davemaoite is believed to play an important geochemical role in Earth's mantle. Scientists theorise that the mineral may also contain other trace elements, including uranium and thorium, which release heat via radioactive decay. Therefore, davemaoite may help to generate a substantial amount of heat in the mantle", Tschauner, lead author of the study, said.

The scientists collected the sample of the new mineral from the diamond via a technique called synchrotron X-ray diffraction. They revealed that the sample of davemaoite inside the diamond was just a few micrometres (millionths of a metre) in size.
The researchers are hopeful that these new minerals can provide an insight into the composition of Earth's mantle.
Surprisingly, they also found a huge amount of potassium in the davemaoite sample which "hints at a global 'conveyer belt' that circulates elements between the crust and deep mantle".
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:59 GMTClosing Glaring Loophole? Biden Inks Law to Block Huawei's Access to New US Equipment Licenses
13:58 GMTMedvedev Calls for Thorough Probe Into Crimes in Russian Penitentiary System
13:51 GMTProject Veritas Lawyer Alleges DOJ, FBI Might Have Leaked Confidential Info to NYT
13:50 GMTWill Britney Spears be Freed From Conservatorship and If so, What Will Happen Next?
13:45 GMTLocally-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Available in Belarus in Summer of 2022
13:45 GMTGoddess Annapurna's Idol Stolen 100 Years Ago Retrieved From Canada, to Be Installed in Kashi Temple
13:41 GMTNo Date Set Yet for Assange's Wedding in Belmarsh Prison, UK Prison Service
13:35 GMTJ&J Plans to Split Into Two Companies to Separate Drug, Consumer Business
13:33 GMTTurkish Aviation Body Confirms Citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen Banned From Flights to Minsk
13:31 GMTRahul Gandhi Says Indian Gov't Has No Strategy on China as He Claims National Security Compromised
13:26 GMT‘Our Gov’t is Inclusive’: Taliban's Interim FM Doubles Down on Its Cabinet Amid Global Criticism
13:25 GMTBiden's Spending Bill: New Survey Doubts POTUS' Vow Americans Earning Under $400K Won't See Tax Hike
13:19 GMTLionel Messi's Net Worth Revealed After PSG Superstar's Career Earnings Cross $1 Billion
13:13 GMT'Thick Skinned' Morrison Not Worried Despite Macron Calling Him Liar Over Submarine Pact
13:09 GMTA Look Into 6 Jan. Panel Investigation: Who Has Been Subpoenaed and Why?
13:04 GMTWATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris Holds Press Conference in Paris
13:01 GMTScientists Find Never-Seen-Before Mineral Inside Diamond
13:00 GMTMadhya Pradesh Minister Vows to Ban Book 'Comparing Hindutva With Daesh Ideology'
12:23 GMTRussian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video
12:21 GMTEmiliano Sala: 'Reckless' Man Who Organised Flight That Killed Footballer Gets 18-Month Jail Term