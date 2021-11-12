https://sputniknews.com/20211112/scientists-find-never-seen-before-mineral-inside-diamond-1090677774.html

Scientists Find Never-Seen-Before Mineral Inside Diamond

Scientists Find Never-Seen-Before Mineral Inside Diamond

According to scientists, the discovery of this new mineral, davemaoite, reveals that diamonds can also form much deeper inside the Earth's mantle than... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T13:01+0000

2021-11-12T13:01+0000

2021-11-12T13:01+0000

diamonds

earth

mineral resources

science

earth mantle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381417_0:432:1920:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a75ba1d79fbe091ac6a7596c92cd7f.jpg

Scientists have found a new mineral inside a diamond that formed deep inside the Earth's mantle. The new mineral named davemaoite as a tribute to renowned physicist Ho-Kwang (Dave) Mao, is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Although previous theories suggested that there could be "an abundant and geochemically important mineral" inside the Earth's mantle, no proof existed to corroborate the said theories. Mineralogist Oliver Tschauner of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a team from Botswana found the sample of davemaoite trapped inside a diamond. The diamond was formed in the mantle around 410 miles (660 kilometres) below Earth's surface. The International Mineralogical Association has already confirmed that davemaoite is indeed a new mineral. The team announced the discovery on Thursday and published their findings in the journal Science. The scientists collected the sample of the new mineral from the diamond via a technique called synchrotron X-ray diffraction. They revealed that the sample of davemaoite inside the diamond was just a few micrometres (millionths of a metre) in size. The researchers are hopeful that these new minerals can provide an insight into the composition of Earth's mantle. Surprisingly, they also found a huge amount of potassium in the davemaoite sample which "hints at a global 'conveyer belt' that circulates elements between the crust and deep mantle".

https://sputniknews.com/20210706/ancient-diamonds-reveal-earth-was-ready-to-sustain-life-at-least-27-billion-years-ago-study-says-1083316161.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

diamonds, earth, mineral resources, science, earth mantle