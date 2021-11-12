https://sputniknews.com/20211112/russian-radars-detect-six-nato-reconnaissance-flights-over-black-sea-1090681109.html

Russian Radars Detect Six NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over Black Sea

Russian Radars Detect Six NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian radars have detected six flights by NATO reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea in the past 24 hours, the Defence Ministry said...

Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO's activities in the Black Sea as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia. President Vladimir Putin recently called them "destabilising" and "dangerous", while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that by sending their vessels to the area, the US is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.

