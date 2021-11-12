https://sputniknews.com/20211112/russian-aerospace-forces-to-get-4-serial-su-57-5th-generation-fighters-in-december-source-say-1090672402.html

Russian Aerospace Forces to Get 4 Serial 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighters in December, Source Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Aerospace Forces will get four serial fifth-generation Su-57 fighters in December, a source in the defence industry has told... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to the source, the Russian Aerospace Forces are currently testing the only serial Su-57 aircraft they have received.The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge Russian jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter, and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground, and naval surface targets. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010.

