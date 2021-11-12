Registration was successful!
Russian Aerospace Forces to Get 4 Serial 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighters in December, Source Says
Russian Aerospace Forces to Get 4 Serial 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighters in December, Source Says
According to the source, the Russian Aerospace Forces are currently testing the only serial Su-57 aircraft they have received.The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge Russian jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter, and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground, and naval surface targets. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010.
russia, su-57, fifth-generation fighters

04:49 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 12.11.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Aerospace Forces will get four serial fifth-generation Su-57 fighters in December, a source in the defence industry has told Sputnik.

"In December, the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur will supply the Russian Aerospace Forces with four serial fighters Su-57", the source said.

According to the source, the Russian Aerospace Forces are currently testing the only serial Su-57 aircraft they have received.
The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge Russian jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter, and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground, and naval surface targets. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010.
