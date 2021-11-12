Prosecutors Probe Alleged Rape in French Presidential Palace, Says Report

French investigators are investigating an alleged rape in the Elysee Palace, a source told AFP on Friday. According to the report, a female soldier guarding the presidential palace accused a fellow serviceman of rape back in July, and the latter was questioned as an "assisted witness" - which means there are no direct charges against that person, he or she may eventually be implicated by evidence to have participated in the offence.When Libération asked the Elysee about the case, the presidential administration stressed it will not comment on live legal cases, but noted it will issue a release once the investigators have published their report.Defence Minister Florence Parly reportedly launched an administrative investigation into the case and the accused soldier has been suspended from the Palace.
The alleged assault took place 1 July after a farewell party for a general and two officers, according to Libération newspaper.
