https://sputniknews.com/20211112/prosecutors-probe-alleged-rape-in-french-presidential-palace-says-report-1090683342.html

Prosecutors Probe Alleged Rape in French Presidential Palace, Says Report

Prosecutors Probe Alleged Rape in French Presidential Palace, Says Report

The alleged assault took place 1 July after a farewell party for a general and two officers, according to Libération newspaper. 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T11:58+0000

2021-11-12T11:58+0000

2021-11-12T12:33+0000

france

europe

rape

elysee palace

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106174/09/1061740920_0:490:3264:2326_1920x0_80_0_0_135ca3c7c749c2c992dbdd811dea2db7.jpg

French investigators are investigating an alleged rape in the Elysee Palace, a source told AFP on Friday. According to the report, a female soldier guarding the presidential palace accused a fellow serviceman of rape back in July, and the latter was questioned as an "assisted witness" - which means there are no direct charges against that person, he or she may eventually be implicated by evidence to have participated in the offence.When Libération asked the Elysee about the case, the presidential administration stressed it will not comment on live legal cases, but noted it will issue a release once the investigators have published their report.Defence Minister Florence Parly reportedly launched an administrative investigation into the case and the accused soldier has been suspended from the Palace.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

france, europe, rape, elysee palace