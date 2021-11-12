https://sputniknews.com/20211112/prince-charless-former-aide-dubbed-rasputin-quits-for-good-over-dealings-with-saudi-billionaire-1090683533.html

Prince Charles's Former Aide Dubbed ‘Rasputin’ Quits for Good Over Dealings With Saudi Billionaire

The Prince of Wales’s former closest aide and chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation has quit for good in the wake of allegations he offered to help a billionaire Saudi donor to the royal’s charity secure a knighthood.The Prince's Foundation said Michael Fawcett, 59, resigned on Thursday, 11 November, and Clarence House said the prince would no longer be using Fawcett or his company, Premier Mode.Fawcett - who has worked for the heir to the throne for 40 years - stepped down from the charity temporarily in September after an independent investigation was launched following allegations published by the Sunday Times newspaper.His resignation follows the publication by the Mail on Sunday of a letter from 2017 in which Fawcett reportedly said he was willing to make an application to get businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz an honorary knighthood and support his application for British citizenship because of his “most recent and anticipated support'' for the Prince’s Foundation.Mr Mahfouz has denied any wrongdoing but the Prince's Foundation said it took the allegations seriously and was “committed to the highest ethical standards.''Prince Charles is president of the foundation, which aims to promote sustainability, renovate the Dumfries House Estate in Scotland and offer apprenticeships in construction and traditional crafts.

