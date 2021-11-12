Registration was successful!
Polish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Warsaw - Video
Polish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Warsaw - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Polish Foreign Ministry condemns the burning of a German flag at the Independence March in Warsaw, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin...
2021-11-12T10:26+0000
2021-11-12T10:51+0000
He outlined the importance of a probe into the incident to prevent such occurrences in the future.On Thursday, the country celebrated Independence Day. Polish activists burned a German flag during a rally that condemned Nazi Germany's activities during the Second World War.
Polish far right nationalists now burning the german flag and condemning german nazi activities during WW2, these people really dont do irony do they...
Polish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Warsaw - Video

10:26 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 12.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Kacper PempelProtesters light flares and carry Polish flags during a rally, organised by far-right, nationalist groups, to mark the anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw, Poland, November 11, 2016
Protesters light flares and carry Polish flags during a rally, organised by far-right, nationalist groups, to mark the anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw, Poland, November 11, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Polish Foreign Ministry condemns the burning of a German flag at the Independence March in Warsaw, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydaczr said on Friday.

"Such incidents should always be evaluated negatively, and that is how it was evaluated", Przydaczr said on Polish radio.

He outlined the importance of a probe into the incident to prevent such occurrences in the future.
On Thursday, the country celebrated Independence Day. Polish activists burned a German flag during a rally that condemned Nazi Germany's activities during the Second World War.
Popular comments
Polish far right nationalists now burning the german flag and condemning german nazi activities during WW2, these people really dont do irony do they...
Golem
12 November, 13:38 GMT
