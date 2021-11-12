Registration was successful!
Polish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Warsaw - Video
Polish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Warsaw - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Polish Foreign Ministry condemns the burning of a German flag at the Independence March in Warsaw, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin...
He outlined the importance of a probe into the incident to prevent such occurrences in the future.On Thursday, the country celebrated Independence Day. Polish activists burned a German flag during a rally that condemned Nazi Germany's activities during the Second World War.
Golem
Polish far right nationalists now burning the german flag and condemning german nazi activities during WW2, these people really dont do irony do they...
10:26 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 12.11.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Polish Foreign Ministry condemns the burning of a German flag at the Independence March in Warsaw, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydaczr said on Friday.
"Such incidents should always be evaluated negatively, and that is how it was evaluated", Przydaczr said on Polish radio.
He outlined the importance of a probe into the incident to prevent such occurrences in the future.
On Thursday, the country celebrated Independence Day. Polish activists burned a German flag during a rally that condemned Nazi Germany's activities during the Second World War.