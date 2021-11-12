https://sputniknews.com/20211112/polish-foreign-ministry-condemns-german-flag-burning-incident-during-march-in-warsaw-1090680688.html

Polish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Warsaw - Video

Polish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Warsaw - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Polish Foreign Ministry condemns the burning of a German flag at the Independence March in Warsaw, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T10:26+0000

2021-11-12T10:26+0000

2021-11-12T10:51+0000

europe

poland

independence day

flag burning

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104734/23/1047342324_0:262:3500:2231_1920x0_80_0_0_0664f217318c11d63ccc9b79d16febde.jpg

He outlined the importance of a probe into the incident to prevent such occurrences in the future.On Thursday, the country celebrated Independence Day. Polish activists burned a German flag during a rally that condemned Nazi Germany's activities during the Second World War.

Golem Polish far right nationalists now burning the german flag and condemning german nazi activities during WW2, these people really dont do irony do they... 0

1

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, poland, independence day, flag burning