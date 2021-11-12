Registration was successful!
Poland and Lithuania Using Migration Crisis for Getting Funds From EU, Belarusian Diplomat Says
Poland and Lithuania Using Migration Crisis for Getting Funds From EU, Belarusian Diplomat Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Poland and Lithuania are using the border crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border to gain additional funds from the European Union...
He also stressed that by "demonising" Minsk, Poland and Lithuania "seek to boost their importance and role in the European and international politics".According to the diplomat, Belarus expects the European Union to make the first move and start a dialogue for jointly resolving the border crisis.Situation at the BorderRybakov also warned against succumbing to panic, regarding the ongoing border crisis.The diplomat called for an objective consideration of developments on the border with Poland and Lithuania.He noted, however, that pulling military equipment to the area of crisis results in rising of tensions, as any mistake can lead to tragic consequencesBelarus does not "engage in rattling" or try to "frighten anyone" but is committed to defending national interests, including through Union State armed forces, the diplomat warned.On late Thursday, four EU member states that have seats in the UN Security Council – Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway – the United Kingdom and the United States as well as Albania accused Belarus of trying to destabilise the situation in the European Union with the use of migrants.
belarus, europe, poland

Poland and Lithuania Using Migration Crisis for Getting Funds From EU, Belarusian Diplomat Says

05:49 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 06:23 GMT 12.11.2021)
© Photo : PixabayEuros
Euros - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Poland and Lithuania are using the border crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border to gain additional funds from the European Union, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov told Sputnik.

"From our point of view, Poland and Lithuania are using the situation around migrants in their interests as a pretext for gaining additional funds from the European Union as well as for justifying their anti-migration policy and multiple violations of their international commitments," Rybakov said.

He also stressed that by "demonising" Minsk, Poland and Lithuania "seek to boost their importance and role in the European and international politics".
According to the diplomat, Belarus expects the European Union to make the first move and start a dialogue for jointly resolving the border crisis.

"We are ready for cooperation and dialogue to ensure security on our common border, cooperation primarily with the EU, as we have a problem between Belarus and the EU countries... We expect the EU... to take the first step, to show some sound pragmatism, to start a dialogue with us, then we could start solving this problem through joint effort", Rybakov noted.

© REUTERS / BelTAMigrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021
© REUTERS / BelTA

Situation at the Border

Rybakov also warned against succumbing to panic, regarding the ongoing border crisis.

"The only thing that is needed now is a request to the UN, to its structures and all the countries to calmly and thoroughly study the information coming from the border and not to succumb to panic sparked by Telegram channels and fake news", Rybakov told Sputnik.

The diplomat called for an objective consideration of developments on the border with Poland and Lithuania.

"We provide access to the UN structures, other observers and media representatives to the territory. We are actively providing assistance to refugees. Belarus certainly does not leave people in trouble, we are constantly directing assistance to those regions... But people just do not want to leave, they do not want to go home or stay in Belarus. People want to go to Europe, the rich, democratic and hospitable Europe. But now they see the real face of this democratic and hospitable Europe", Rybakov stated.

He noted, however, that pulling military equipment to the area of crisis results in rising of tensions, as any mistake can lead to tragic consequences

"At today's meeting, the president instructed the defence minister that Belarus should adequately respond to the strengthening of the military component on the other side of the border, in Poland, Ukraine and other countries. The president stressed that we in no way want to escalate the situation. We understand that the situation is so tense that any provocation, any [manifestation of the] human factor and any mistake can lead to extremely tragic consequences," Rybakov said.

Belarus does not "engage in rattling" or try to "frighten anyone" but is committed to defending national interests, including through Union State armed forces, the diplomat warned.
© REUTERS / HANDOUTMigrants use wire cutters to cut the barbed wire as they try to cross the Belarus/Poland border near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Defence Ministry, November 8, 2021
Migrants use wire cutters to cut the barbed wire as they try to cross the Belarus/Poland border near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Defence Ministry, November 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Migrants use wire cutters to cut the barbed wire as they try to cross the Belarus/Poland border near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Defence Ministry, November 8, 2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUT
On late Thursday, four EU member states that have seats in the UN Security Council – Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway – the United Kingdom and the United States as well as Albania accused Belarus of trying to destabilise the situation in the European Union with the use of migrants.
