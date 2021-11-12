https://sputniknews.com/20211112/poland-and-lithuania-using-migration-crisis-for-getting-funds-from-eu-belarusian-diplomat-says-1090673818.html

Poland and Lithuania Using Migration Crisis for Getting Funds From EU, Belarusian Diplomat Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Poland and Lithuania are using the border crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border to gain additional funds from the European Union... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

He also stressed that by "demonising" Minsk, Poland and Lithuania "seek to boost their importance and role in the European and international politics".According to the diplomat, Belarus expects the European Union to make the first move and start a dialogue for jointly resolving the border crisis.Situation at the BorderRybakov also warned against succumbing to panic, regarding the ongoing border crisis.The diplomat called for an objective consideration of developments on the border with Poland and Lithuania.He noted, however, that pulling military equipment to the area of crisis results in rising of tensions, as any mistake can lead to tragic consequencesBelarus does not "engage in rattling" or try to "frighten anyone" but is committed to defending national interests, including through Union State armed forces, the diplomat warned.On late Thursday, four EU member states that have seats in the UN Security Council – Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway – the United Kingdom and the United States as well as Albania accused Belarus of trying to destabilise the situation in the European Union with the use of migrants.

