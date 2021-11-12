https://sputniknews.com/20211112/pakistan-president-cricket-world-hail-mohammad-rizwans-t20-world-cup-heroics-against-australia-1090689060.html

Pakistan President, Cricket World Hail Mohammad Rizwan's T20 World Cup Heroics Against Australia

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan was praised after his effort powered his team to a competitive total of 176/4 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia, as it came hours after he left his hospital bed. According to reports in the Pakistani media, Rizwan, who made an impressive 67 off 52 deliveries, was admitted to a hospital in Dubai after being diagnosed with a chest infection on Tuesday.The 29-year-old cricketer was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two nights before being discharged on the day of Pakistan's big match against the Australians. Hailing his fighting spirit, the country's president, Arif Alvi, declared him a "symbol of an emerging Pakistan". The legendary fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, dubbed him a "hero" despite the loss.Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden described him as a "warrior.""This is a warrior. He has been brilliant through [the tournament] and he's got great courage," Hayden said.Fans also heaped rich praise on the batsman, thanking him for his "passion and commitment".Pakistan appeared unlucky in losing the match, as Australia needed 22 runs in the final two overs to book their place in the final.But the match turned on its head in the 19th over, as pacer Hasan Ali dropped Player of the Match Matthew Wade's all important catch at a crucial juncture, which cost them dearly. After being dropped midway, Wade went on the offensive, hitting fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for three successive sixes to secure Australia's sensational triumph in the game. Australia will now take on regional neighbour New Zealand to decide the winner of the prestigious tournament on Sunday.

