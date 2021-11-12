Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/our-govt-is-inclusive-talibans-interim-fm-doubles-down-on-its-cabinet-amid-global-criticism-1090678057.html
‘Our Gov’t is Inclusive’: Taliban's Interim FM Doubles Down on Its Cabinet Amid Global Criticism
‘Our Gov’t is Inclusive’: Taliban's Interim FM Doubles Down on Its Cabinet Amid Global Criticism
During several regional conferences on Afghanistan that have taken place in India and Pakistan this week, the participants have reiterated their demand for an... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T13:26+0000
2021-11-12T13:27+0000
afghanistan
pakistan
russia
us
china
taliban
shah mahmood qureshi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083617606_0:0:3061:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_227431e277577de1cb2724878ae2dceb.jpg
The interim foreign minister for the Taliban*, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said on Friday that the new cabinet comprises members of all the major ethnicities of Afghanistan, including Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazaras among others. He was responding to calls to form an “inclusive and representative government” in Afghanistan.Pashtuns are the single largest ethnic group in Afghanistan, with the majority of the Taliban's members drawn from the community, according to a study.The speech was delivered in Pashto language, with an interpreter translating Muttaqi’s remarks into English.Muttaqi also pointed out in his address that “no woman” or members of the minority community serving in government positions in Afghanistan had been removed from their position since the Taliban came to power in the country.The remarks by Muttaqi come a day after the participants of the ‘Extended Troika’ meeting on Afghanistan — Russia, the US, China, and Pakistan — demanded again that the Islamist group “take steps to form an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and provides for the equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan life.”The ‘Extended Troika’ meeting was hosted by Islamabad and was also attended by Muttaqi, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, the first overseas trip by a Taliban interim cabinet member since the Islamist group took over Afghanistan in August this year.Muttaqi also held consultations with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday. An official statement released by Islamabad after the meeting said that Qureshi “underlined Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan”.Significantly, Qureshi had said in September that the Taliban was heading towards “collectivism and inclusivity, which is the right direction”, after the group announced an expansion of its cabinet in September.After the original all-male Taliban interim cabinet announced on 7 September drew flak from major powers such as the US and Russia for not being inclusive enough, the Islamist group expanded its cabinet on 21 September. The expanded cabinet includes members from the Tajik and Hazara communities.Despite criticism from the international community, no woman holds a cabinet position.The US and its allies have linked recognition of the Taliban government to its willingness to uphold its previous commitments, which include forming a representative government.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Washington would “judge” the Taliban by its actions and not just words.The US has also frozen nearly $9 billion of Afghanistan’s federal funds held in the financial institutions based there. Pakistan and China among others have backed Taliban’s calls to unfreeze the funds, on account of an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” in the country.Russian President Vladimir Putin has also backed the idea of “gradual unfreezing of Afghanistan’s reserves and restoration of programmes through the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”.The UN-run World Food Programme warned last month that Afghanistan was on a "countdown to catastrophe" without urgent humanitarian relief.* Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/troika-plus-calls-taliban-to-form-inclusive-govt-with-representation-of-women-at-all-levels-1090656267.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/new-afghan-govt-to-take-every-legal-step-possible-to-lift-us-asset-freeze-taliban-says-1089032736.html
pakistan
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083617606_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3be4a2fca01cec94a3ab0d06a61bb932.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, russia, us, china, taliban, shah mahmood qureshi

‘Our Gov’t is Inclusive’: Taliban's Interim FM Doubles Down on Its Cabinet Amid Global Criticism

13:26 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 12.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Gulabuddin AmiriTaliban fighters poses for a photograph while raising their flag Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Taliban fighters poses for a photograph while raising their flag Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Gulabuddin Amiri
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
During several regional conferences on Afghanistan that have taken place in India and Pakistan this week, the participants have reiterated their demand for an "inclusive" government in Afghanistan.
The interim foreign minister for the Taliban*, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said on Friday that the new cabinet comprises members of all the major ethnicities of Afghanistan, including Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazaras among others.
He was responding to calls to form an “inclusive and representative government” in Afghanistan.
Pashtuns are the single largest ethnic group in Afghanistan, with the majority of the Taliban's members drawn from the community, according to a study.

“If by being inclusive, it means having members of the opposition and the previous Ashraf Ghani government, then show me one country in the world which has members of opposition serving in government,” Muttaqi said while delivering a lecture at Pakistani government-affiliated think-tank, The Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad.

The speech was delivered in Pashto language, with an interpreter translating Muttaqi’s remarks into English.
Muttaqi also pointed out in his address that “no woman” or members of the minority community serving in government positions in Afghanistan had been removed from their position since the Taliban came to power in the country.
“We now control the whole of Afghanistan… Not a single inch of Afghan territory is outside the control of the central government,” the Taliban official also claimed.
The remarks by Muttaqi come a day after the participants of the ‘Extended Troika’ meeting on Afghanistan — Russia, the US, China, and Pakistan — demanded again that the Islamist group “take steps to form an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and provides for the equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan life.”
The ‘Extended Troika’ meeting was hosted by Islamabad and was also attended by Muttaqi, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, the first overseas trip by a Taliban interim cabinet member since the Islamist group took over Afghanistan in August this year.
Troika Plus Meeting on Afghanistan on 11 November 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
Troika Plus Calls Taliban to Form Inclusive Gov't With Representation of Women at All Levels
Yesterday, 20:30 GMT
Muttaqi also held consultations with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday.
An official statement released by Islamabad after the meeting said that Qureshi “underlined Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan”.
Significantly, Qureshi had said in September that the Taliban was heading towards “collectivism and inclusivity, which is the right direction”, after the group announced an expansion of its cabinet in September.
After the original all-male Taliban interim cabinet announced on 7 September drew flak from major powers such as the US and Russia for not being inclusive enough, the Islamist group expanded its cabinet on 21 September.
The expanded cabinet includes members from the Tajik and Hazara communities.
Despite criticism from the international community, no woman holds a cabinet position.
The US and its allies have linked recognition of the Taliban government to its willingness to uphold its previous commitments, which include forming a representative government.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Washington would “judge” the Taliban by its actions and not just words.
The US has also frozen nearly $9 billion of Afghanistan’s federal funds held in the financial institutions based there. Pakistan and China among others have backed Taliban’s calls to unfreeze the funds, on account of an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” in the country.
Taliban forces stand guard a day after the U.S. troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
Afghanistan
New Afghan Gov't to Take Every Legal Step Possible to Lift US Asset Freeze, Taliban Says
13 September, 12:14 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin has also backed the idea of “gradual unfreezing of Afghanistan’s reserves and restoration of programmes through the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”.
The UN-run World Food Programme warned last month that Afghanistan was on a "countdown to catastrophe" without urgent humanitarian relief.
* Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:59 GMTClosing Glaring Loophole? Biden Inks Law to Block Huawei's Access to New US Equipment Licenses
13:58 GMTMedvedev Calls for Thorough Probe Into Crimes in Russian Penitentiary System
13:51 GMTProject Veritas Lawyer Alleges DOJ, FBI Might Have Leaked Confidential Info to NYT
13:50 GMTWill Britney Spears be Freed From Conservatorship and If so, What Will Happen Next?
13:45 GMTLocally-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Available in Belarus in Summer of 2022
13:45 GMTGoddess Annapurna's Idol Stolen 100 Years Ago Retrieved From Canada, to Be Installed in Kashi Temple
13:41 GMTNo Date Set Yet for Assange's Wedding in Belmarsh Prison, UK Prison Service
13:35 GMTJ&J Plans to Split Into Two Companies to Separate Drug, Consumer Business
13:33 GMTTurkish Aviation Body Confirms Citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen Banned From Flights to Minsk
13:31 GMTRahul Gandhi Says Indian Gov't Has No Strategy on China as He Claims National Security Compromised
13:26 GMT‘Our Gov’t is Inclusive’: Taliban's Interim FM Doubles Down on Its Cabinet Amid Global Criticism
13:25 GMTBiden's Spending Bill: New Survey Doubts POTUS' Vow Americans Earning Under $400K Won't See Tax Hike
13:19 GMTLionel Messi's Net Worth Revealed After PSG Superstar's Career Earnings Cross $1 Billion
13:13 GMT'Thick Skinned' Morrison Not Worried Despite Macron Calling Him Liar Over Submarine Pact
13:09 GMTA Look Into 6 Jan. Panel Investigation: Who Has Been Subpoenaed and Why?
13:04 GMTWATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris Holds Press Conference in Paris
13:01 GMTScientists Find Never-Seen-Before Mineral Inside Diamond
13:00 GMTMadhya Pradesh Minister Vows to Ban Book 'Comparing Hindutva With Daesh Ideology'
12:23 GMTRussian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video
12:21 GMTEmiliano Sala: 'Reckless' Man Who Organised Flight That Killed Footballer Gets 18-Month Jail Term