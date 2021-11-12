Registration was successful!
Oscar Pistorius Pens 'Distressing' Letter to His Killed Girlfriend's Parents as He Seeks Parole
Oscar Pistorius has written a "distressing" letter to Barry and June Steenkamp, the parents of Reeva Steenkamp, his girlfriend whom he shot, The Mirror reported on Friday, citing their lawyer. According to the report, the parents' lawyer described the letter as “like ripping a Band-Aid off a wound” - although no details were provided about what the letter actually contained.The letter is part of Pistorius' efforts to seek parole, for which he has been eligible since July, as he has already served half his 13-year prison sentence. He was put behind bars for shooting his girlfriend dead at his home in Pretoria, South Africa, on Valentine's Day in 2013.The parole process in South Africa implies that prisoners must “acknowledge and take responsibility for their actions”. Apparently trying to do that, Pistorius wrote the letter to June and Barry Steenkamp - who, according to The Mirror, accept that the athlete might be released from prison on parole, and are even willing to meet their daughter's killer.However, the parole process did not appear to satisfy the couple.The parents were reportedly told that Oscar will not be released from prison until March 2023.Pistorius' sentence was extended from six years to 13 years and 5 months in 2017. He claimed that he shot his girlfriend because he thought she was a home intruder.
17:39 GMT 12.11.2021
Daria Bedenko
Several years ago, the South African Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius was sentenced initially to six and then 13 years in prison after the court found him guilty of murdering his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.
Oscar Pistorius has written a "distressing" letter to Barry and June Steenkamp, the parents of Reeva Steenkamp, his girlfriend whom he shot, The Mirror reported on Friday, citing their lawyer.
According to the report, the parents' lawyer described the letter as “like ripping a Band-Aid off a wound” - although no details were provided about what the letter actually contained.

“I cannot divulge the contents of that letter," Tania Koen, the Steenkamps' lawyer, told The Mirror. “It was quite emotionally distressing for them. They did not know it was coming and it was sent to me by his attorney.”

The letter is part of Pistorius' efforts to seek parole, for which he has been eligible since July, as he has already served half his 13-year prison sentence. He was put behind bars for shooting his girlfriend dead at his home in Pretoria, South Africa, on Valentine's Day in 2013.
The parole process in South Africa implies that prisoners must “acknowledge and take responsibility for their actions”. Apparently trying to do that, Pistorius wrote the letter to June and Barry Steenkamp - who, according to The Mirror, accept that the athlete might be released from prison on parole, and are even willing to meet their daughter's killer.

"Yes, they want to do that face to face. Barry has said for years he wants to meet Oscar and he has questions to ask," said Koen, noting that the parents "would give their input" to Pistorius' parole.

However, the parole process did not appear to satisfy the couple.

“What was also very upsetting was the disregard for their emotional wellbeing," the lawyer explained. "They had to find out the parole board had already convened a date for parole and never advised them about it."

The parents were reportedly told that Oscar will not be released from prison until March 2023.
Pistorius' sentence was extended from six years to 13 years and 5 months in 2017. He claimed that he shot his girlfriend because he thought she was a home intruder.
