https://sputniknews.com/20211112/no-date-set-yet-for-assanges-wedding-in-belmarsh-prison-uk-prison-service-1090687706.html
No Date Set Yet for Assange's Wedding in Belmarsh Prison, UK Prison Service
No Date Set Yet for Assange's Wedding in Belmarsh Prison, UK Prison Service
LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK Prison Service confirmed on Friday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been given permission to marry his partner Stella Moris...
julian assange
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080611531_0:145:1600:1045_1920x0_80_0_0_b890563a4d2a6a6c4a52c2078563aa9a.jpg
On Thursday evening, Moris announced on Twitter that the UK government had “backed down” from a previous refusal to allow the couple to tie the knots in Belmarsh, the maximum-security prison located in southeast London.Last week, Assange and Moris filed a lawsuit against UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and the prison governor, accusing them of preventing a wedding in the jail where the whistleblower is waiting for a legal decision on an extradition order filed by the US Department of Justice.The couple has been engaged for five years and has two children together.The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in London on 11 April 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012. He took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by a Swedish court.Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.
13:41 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 12.11.2021)
LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK Prison Service confirmed on Friday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been given permission to marry his partner Stella Moris in jail, but said that no date for the wedding has been set yet.

"Not at the moment, no. The application has been granted, and there is no date defined yet", a prison spokesperson told Sputnik when asked if a wedding date had already been set.

On Thursday evening, Moris announced on Twitter that the UK government had “backed down” from a previous refusal to allow the couple to tie the knots in Belmarsh, the maximum-security prison located in southeast London.
Last week, Assange and Moris filed a lawsuit against UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and the prison governor, accusing them of preventing a wedding in the jail where the whistleblower is waiting for a legal decision on an extradition order filed by the US Department of Justice.
The couple has been engaged for five years and has two children together.
The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in London on 11 April 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012. He took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by a Swedish court.
Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.
