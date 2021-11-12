Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Kremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
COP26 Climate Summit
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland is being held from 31 October - 12 November, gathering world leaders from around 200 countries. Politicians are set to craft a strategy on reaching a net-zero emissions level by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/new-cop26-draft-declaration-waters-down-calls-to-end-fossil-fuel-use-1090679163.html
New COP26 Draft Declaration Waters Down Calls to End Fossil Fuel Use
New COP26 Draft Declaration Waters Down Calls to End Fossil Fuel Use
LONDON (Sputnik) - A new draft of the final declaration being negotiated at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP2) in Glasgow published on Friday appears to... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T09:38+0000
2021-11-12T09:38+0000
cop26 climate summit
world
paris agreement
uk
cop26
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090234572_0:214:3072:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_350c1ba8306e80e865bc2b8ea3b15bf6.jpg
The text released by the COP26 president on Wednesday called upon countries to "accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel", but the wording has now been changed to specify that the call refers only to "unabated coal power" and "inefficient" subsidies.In the case of coal-fired power plants, the term "unabated" refers to facilities that do not use carbon capture and storage technology to reduce carbon emissions.The COP26, which is due to conclude on Friday, is seen as the world's last chance to reach meaningful commitments to fulfil the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finance.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090234572_281:0:3012:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e3cf275a7a8477fb26af5a524f41db9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, paris agreement, uk, cop26

New COP26 Draft Declaration Waters Down Calls to End Fossil Fuel Use

09:38 GMT 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / Angus MordantThe sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / Angus Mordant
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - A new draft of the final declaration being negotiated at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP2) in Glasgow published on Friday appears to back away from a previous call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuels.
The text released by the COP26 president on Wednesday called upon countries to "accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel", but the wording has now been changed to specify that the call refers only to "unabated coal power" and "inefficient" subsidies.

"Calls upon Parties to accelerate the development, deployment and dissemination of technologies, and the adoption of policies, to transition towards low-emission energy systems, including by rapidly scaling up clean power generation and accelerating the phase-out of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels," reads the new the draft position proposed by COP26 President Alok Sharma.

In the case of coal-fired power plants, the term "unabated" refers to facilities that do not use carbon capture and storage technology to reduce carbon emissions.
The COP26, which is due to conclude on Friday, is seen as the world's last chance to reach meaningful commitments to fulfil the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finance.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:49 GMTEmily Ratajkowski Reveals She Has Not Heard From Robin Thicke Since Making Groping Allegation
09:48 GMTHoly Water and Prayers Used to Cleanse Belgian Church After Couple Have Sex on Altar
09:46 GMTKremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'
09:45 GMTExplosion Reportedly Hits Mosque in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Injuring at Least 12
09:42 GMTDrug Cartels 'Murder Individuals' on American Side of US-Mexico Border Amid Migration Crisis
09:38 GMTNew COP26 Draft Declaration Waters Down Calls to End Fossil Fuel Use
09:08 GMTChinese Communist Party Brands Upcoming US Democracy Summit as 'Ironic'
09:01 GMTArizona School Board President 'Busted' for Collecting 1984-Style Dossier on Dissident Parents
08:49 GMTInternational Space Station Urgently Changes Orbit to Avoid Collision With Chinese Debris
08:46 GMTJurgen Klopp Blasts UK PM Johnson, Says Leaders Should Be Elected for Merits Not Weird Haircuts
07:57 GMTFake Vaccination Racket Busted in India's Uttar Pradesh
07:55 GMTIndia's Covaxin Has 77.8% Efficacy Rate Against Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection, Reveals Lancet Study
07:49 GMTThree Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel
07:37 GMTKyle Rittenhouse's Mum Says Her Son 'Not a White Supremacist' as She Scolds Biden for 'Defaming' Him
07:28 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Gives His Shirt & Hug to Young Fan Following Portugal's Draw With Ireland - Video
07:24 GMTIndia's Top General Rebuffs Pentagon Report Alleging Chinese Village Was Built on Indian Territory
07:10 GMTFinland's First Somali MP Reportedly Sent Hangman's Noose in 'Severe Racist Harassment'
07:02 GMTMeghan Markle's Ex-PR Chief Regrets Not Giving Evidence After Duchess Won Lawsuit Against UK Tabloid
06:41 GMTEx-Indian Diplomat: New Delhi Becoming Part of US 'Agenda on Iran', 'Subordinating' Its Interests
06:11 GMTCanada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti