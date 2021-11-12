https://sputniknews.com/20211112/new-cop26-draft-declaration-waters-down-calls-to-end-fossil-fuel-use-1090679163.html

New COP26 Draft Declaration Waters Down Calls to End Fossil Fuel Use

New COP26 Draft Declaration Waters Down Calls to End Fossil Fuel Use

LONDON (Sputnik) - A new draft of the final declaration being negotiated at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP2) in Glasgow published on Friday appears to... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T09:38+0000

2021-11-12T09:38+0000

2021-11-12T09:38+0000

cop26 climate summit

world

paris agreement

uk

cop26

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090234572_0:214:3072:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_350c1ba8306e80e865bc2b8ea3b15bf6.jpg

The text released by the COP26 president on Wednesday called upon countries to "accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel", but the wording has now been changed to specify that the call refers only to "unabated coal power" and "inefficient" subsidies.In the case of coal-fired power plants, the term "unabated" refers to facilities that do not use carbon capture and storage technology to reduce carbon emissions.The COP26, which is due to conclude on Friday, is seen as the world's last chance to reach meaningful commitments to fulfil the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finance.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, paris agreement, uk, cop26