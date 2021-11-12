https://sputniknews.com/20211112/meme-wars-democrats-introduce-motion-against-gosar-over-attack-on-titan-video-1090695390.html

Meme Wars: Democrats Introduce Motion Against Gosar Over 'Attack on Titan' Video

Congressional Democrats have introduced a motion to censure the Republican for posting a video of himself as an anime hero battling titan-esque villains US President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).The motion introduced in the House on Friday has the support of two Republicans known for their opposition to the previous US president, Donald Trump.Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted the video, based on the hit Japanese anime Attack on Titan, earlier this week.The video displays the cartoon's sword-wielding hero with Gosar's face matted on, while the eponymous titans he fights have the likenesses of the US president and the New York lawmaker. The altered footage from the animation is intercut with footage of undocumented immigrants crossing the US border from Mexico and US Customs and Border Police patrolling the area. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has remained quiet amid the row, drawing criticism from Cheney who called his lack of support "a real symbol of his lack of strength".Cheney described Gosar as an "avowed white nationalist," echoing AOC's claim earlier this week that Gosar "fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups".Trump has branded both Cheney and Kinzinger, who will retire from Congress next year at the age of 44, as RINOs — Republicans In Name Only.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has asked the House Ethics Committee and law enforcement agencies to investigate the tweet, although it is not clear what crime may have been committed.The claim states that "depictions of violence can foment actual violence and jeopardize the safety of elected officials," citing the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol building by Trump-supporters opposed to Biden's confirmation as president-elect.One paragraph in particular echoes AOC's political rhetoric:Gosar spokesperson Jessica Lycos said earlier this week that outraged liberals should look for humour in the tweet.

