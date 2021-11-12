Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/meme-wars-democrats-introduce-motion-against-gosar-over-attack-on-titan-video-1090695390.html
Meme Wars: Democrats Introduce Motion Against Gosar Over 'Attack on Titan' Video
Meme Wars: Democrats Introduce Motion Against Gosar Over 'Attack on Titan' Video
Democrats and never-Trumper Republicans have joined forces to condemn Arizona Representative Paul Gosar for posting an altered anime video on social media ... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T22:06+0000
2021-11-12T22:03+0000
us
paul gosar
alexandria ocasio-cortez
aoc
joe biden
donald trump
us house of representatives
us congress
japan
nancy pelosi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106825/71/1068257122_0:229:3001:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_f281a6a6bfcf4e9c3fc9e349c845b246.jpg
Congressional Democrats have introduced a motion to censure the Republican for posting a video of himself as an anime hero battling titan-esque villains US President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).The motion introduced in the House on Friday has the support of two Republicans known for their opposition to the previous US president, Donald Trump.Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted the video, based on the hit Japanese anime Attack on Titan, earlier this week.The video displays the cartoon's sword-wielding hero with Gosar's face matted on, while the eponymous titans he fights have the likenesses of the US president and the New York lawmaker. The altered footage from the animation is intercut with footage of undocumented immigrants crossing the US border from Mexico and US Customs and Border Police patrolling the area. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has remained quiet amid the row, drawing criticism from Cheney who called his lack of support "a real symbol of his lack of strength".Cheney described Gosar as an "avowed white nationalist," echoing AOC's claim earlier this week that Gosar "fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups".Trump has branded both Cheney and Kinzinger, who will retire from Congress next year at the age of 44, as RINOs — Republicans In Name Only.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has asked the House Ethics Committee and law enforcement agencies to investigate the tweet, although it is not clear what crime may have been committed.The claim states that "depictions of violence can foment actual violence and jeopardize the safety of elected officials," citing the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol building by Trump-supporters opposed to Biden's confirmation as president-elect.One paragraph in particular echoes AOC's political rhetoric:Gosar spokesperson Jessica Lycos said earlier this week that outraged liberals should look for humour in the tweet.
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/ocasio-cortez-slams-creepy-rep-gosar-over-anime-depicting-her-biden-as-human-devouring-titans-1090591611.html
us
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106825/71/1068257122_36:0:2963:2195_1920x0_80_0_0_b1ba441600fdc279c9a803d5f0e7cc66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, paul gosar, alexandria ocasio-cortez, aoc, joe biden, donald trump, us house of representatives, us congress, japan, nancy pelosi, kevin mccarthy, anime, adam kinzinger, liz cheney

Meme Wars: Democrats Introduce Motion Against Gosar Over 'Attack on Titan' Video

22:06 GMT 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt YorkRep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt York
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Democrats and never-Trumper Republicans have joined forces to condemn Arizona Representative Paul Gosar for posting an altered anime video on social media — calling him a "white nationalist" and claiming that he funds "neo-Nazi" groups.
Congressional Democrats have introduced a motion to censure the Republican for posting a video of himself as an anime hero battling titan-esque villains US President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
The motion introduced in the House on Friday has the support of two Republicans known for their opposition to the previous US president, Donald Trump.
Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted the video, based on the hit Japanese anime Attack on Titan, earlier this week.
The video displays the cartoon's sword-wielding hero with Gosar's face matted on, while the eponymous titans he fights have the likenesses of the US president and the New York lawmaker. The altered footage from the animation is intercut with footage of undocumented immigrants crossing the US border from Mexico and US Customs and Border Police patrolling the area.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said he "would need to see the wording of the resolution" before voting for it, but was "generally" in favour. Additionally, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said Gosar should be reprimanded “for his continued indefensible activities”.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has remained quiet amid the row, drawing criticism from Cheney who called his lack of support "a real symbol of his lack of strength".
Cheney described Gosar as an "avowed white nationalist," echoing AOC's claim earlier this week that Gosar "fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups".
Trump has branded both Cheney and Kinzinger, who will retire from Congress next year at the age of 44, as RINOs — Republicans In Name Only.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has asked the House Ethics Committee and law enforcement agencies to investigate the tweet, although it is not clear what crime may have been committed.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high prescription drugs prices shortly after her private meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
Ocasio-Cortez Slams 'Creepy' Rep. Gosar Over Anime Depicting Her, Biden as Human-Devouring 'Titans'
9 November, 11:58 GMT

The motion accuses Gosar of "spreading hateful and false rhetoric about immigrants" and accuses the Republican party's congressional leadership of failing to condemn his "threats of violence against the President of the United States and a fellow Member of Congress".

The claim states that "depictions of violence can foment actual violence and jeopardize the safety of elected officials," citing the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol building by Trump-supporters opposed to Biden's confirmation as president-elect.
One paragraph in particular echoes AOC's political rhetoric:
"Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted," it reads.
Gosar spokesperson Jessica Lycos said earlier this week that outraged liberals should look for humour in the tweet.

"Everyone needs to relax," Lycos remarked. "The left doesn’t get meme culture. They have no joy. They are not the future. It’s a cartoon."

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:06 GMTMeme Wars: Democrats Introduce Motion Against Gosar Over 'Attack on Titan' Video
22:04 GMTBeijing to Update Blacklist of Taiwanese Pro-Independence Figures, Financiers
21:37 GMTWhere to Next? Top 3 Clubs for Cristiano Ronaldo Should He Push for Manchester United Exit
20:58 GMTTrump Adviser Steve Bannon Indicted on Two Contempt Charges After Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena
20:32 GMTFrance's Macron Urges Rapid Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Libya
20:19 GMTMark Meadows Ducks Friday Deposition Amid Contempt Threat From Jan. 6 Committee
19:25 GMTTwo Russian Paratroopers Killed in Belarus During Drills - Defense Ministry
19:01 GMTPakistan President, Cricket World Hail Mohammad Rizwan's T20 World Cup Heroics Against Australia
18:48 GMT'Common Sense': Trump Downplays Calls From Capitol Rioters to 'Hang Mike Pence'
18:12 GMTLavrov: Russia Vows Asymmetrical Response to 'Unfriendly' Western Actions
17:59 GMTFirst Ukraine, Now Poland?! How Western Tabloids Indulge in Stoking ‘Russian Invasion’ Narrative
17:57 GMTCongressional Budget Office Scrambles to Deliver Report on Biden's Social Spending Bill's Impact
17:53 GMTUniversity Union Accuses UK PM's Standards Advisor of Conflict of Interest Over Former BAE Role
17:49 GMTPentagon Says It Doesn't Assess Russia's Troop Movements as Plan to Invade Ukraine in Coming Days
17:44 GMTJoe Rogan Brags About Being Able to Have Oral Sex... With Himself
17:42 GMTGalloway Challenges Batley By-Election Over Labour MPs’ Misuse of Offices for Campaigns
17:41 GMTSome 4.4Mln Americans Left Jobs in September, Extending Record Quit Rate, Labour Data Shows
17:39 GMTOscar Pistorius Pens 'Distressing' Letter to His Killed Girlfriend's Parents as He Seeks Parole
17:36 GMTUK, EU Agree to Intensify Talks on Northern Ireland Post-Brexit Protocol
17:31 GMTWatch Putin Don New Zealand's National Garment During Speech at APEC Summit