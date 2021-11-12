https://sputniknews.com/20211112/medvedev-calls-for-thorough-probe-into-crimes-in-russian-penitentiary-system-1090688543.html

Medvedev Calls for Thorough Probe Into Crimes in Russian Penitentiary System

Medvedev Calls for Thorough Probe Into Crimes in Russian Penitentiary System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called on Friday for thorough investigation into all crimes committed in the... 12.11.2021

In early October, Belarusian citizen Sergei Savelyev, who previously served his term for drug trafficking in a Russian prison, started leaking footage of torture and rape of inmates. The whistleblower secretly saved hundreds of gigabytes of videos after the prison administration tasked him with logging surveillance camera footage. Before publishing the footage, he fled Russia.As a result, a probe was launched. So far, at least eighteen staffers of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service's department were fired for various violations.

