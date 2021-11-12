https://sputniknews.com/20211112/locally-produced-sputnik-v-vaccine-to-be-available-in-belarus-in-summer-of-2022-1090688103.html

Locally-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Available in Belarus in Summer of 2022

Locally-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Available in Belarus in Summer of 2022

MINSK (Sputnik) - Batches of Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine manufactured in Belarus will be ready for distribution in the summer of 2022, with Belarus... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T13:45+0000

2021-11-12T13:45+0000

2021-11-12T13:45+0000

belarus

russia

vaccine

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333351_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8f137779176dc6019a7992a000bebaff.jpg

The Belarusian Sputnik V manufacturing plant will be the only of its kind in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), considering the level of vaccine manufacturing equipment and technologies, according to Golovchenko. The minister also said that the manufacturing equipment installation was being completed and that almost all of it had already arrived.The minister said the vaccine`s first validation series would be put into storage, testing its stability, and that the registration procedure would follow after.Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against COVID-19. It has shown 91.6 percent efficacy and has been approved for use in 71 countries, representing a total population of four billion people, or 50 percent of the world's populace

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belarus, russia, vaccine, sputnik v