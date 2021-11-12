https://sputniknews.com/20211112/lavrov-russia-vows-asymmetrical-response-to-unfriendly-western-actions-1090693719.html

Lavrov: Russia Vows Asymmetrical Response to 'Unfriendly' Western Actions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pledged that Moscow will take asymmetric retaliatory steps in response to any unfriendly actions by Western countries. 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

"We reaffirmed our intention to continue to show an exceptionally restrained approach, not to create problems artificially, but we will, of course, react to the unfriendly steps that the West is taking", Lavrov said. "We will act in a reciprocal manner, and if necessary, also asymmetrically".Lavrov also noted that NATO has been acting "aggressively" towards Russia lately, specifically referring to the alliance's recent naval build-up in the Black Sea.The Russian Foreign Minister spoke to reporters after negotiations with his French counterparts in Paris. The talks were held between officials from the two countries foreign and defence ministries.According to Lavrov, among the discussed topics was the issue of strategic stability, particularly the challenges posed by the US' exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (IRNFT) and Open Skies Treaty.The United States withdrew from the Open Skies treaty in November 2020, having previously suspended its participation in the IRNFT in February 2019. The move prompted Russia to also announce its own exit from the two accords.

George Sam-Reddy How many times are we going to hear this from Russia, you have no one to blame but yourself because the West takes you for granted because there's is little or no action coming from the Kremlin which is a sign of weakness. So all the U.s. and its allies have to do is just continue to do what they have been doing unhindered 1

Marcel Holota Yes, politeness is considered as weakness by U.S. and their lapdogs, true. 1

