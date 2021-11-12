Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/lavrov-russia-vows-asymmetrical-response-to-unfriendly-western-actions-1090693719.html
Lavrov: Russia Vows Asymmetrical Response to 'Unfriendly' Western Actions
Lavrov: Russia Vows Asymmetrical Response to 'Unfriendly' Western Actions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pledged that Moscow will take asymmetric retaliatory steps in response to any unfriendly actions by Western countries. 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T18:12+0000
2021-11-12T18:41+0000
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090694102_0:241:3115:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_c946bc88a2b6ceae01be68f2cf41606c.jpg
"We reaffirmed our intention to continue to show an exceptionally restrained approach, not to create problems artificially, but we will, of course, react to the unfriendly steps that the West is taking", Lavrov said. "We will act in a reciprocal manner, and if necessary, also asymmetrically".Lavrov also noted that NATO has been acting "aggressively" towards Russia lately, specifically referring to the alliance's recent naval build-up in the Black Sea.The Russian Foreign Minister spoke to reporters after negotiations with his French counterparts in Paris. The talks were held between officials from the two countries foreign and defence ministries.According to Lavrov, among the discussed topics was the issue of strategic stability, particularly the challenges posed by the US' exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (IRNFT) and Open Skies Treaty.The United States withdrew from the Open Skies treaty in November 2020, having previously suspended its participation in the IRNFT in February 2019. The move prompted Russia to also announce its own exit from the two accords.
How many times are we going to hear this from Russia, you have no one to blame but yourself because the West takes you for granted because there's is little or no action coming from the Kremlin which is a sign of weakness. So all the U.s. and its allies have to do is just continue to do what they have been doing unhindered
1
Yes, politeness is considered as weakness by U.S. and their lapdogs, true.
1
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090694102_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2fc06ce3ae68c5a8be259bf828b450af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia

Lavrov: Russia Vows Asymmetrical Response to 'Unfriendly' Western Actions

18:12 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 18:41 GMT 12.11.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLRussia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop in Moscow, Russia November 11, 2021
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop in Moscow, Russia November 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Being updated
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pledged that Moscow will take asymmetric retaliatory steps in response to any unfriendly actions by Western countries.
"We reaffirmed our intention to continue to show an exceptionally restrained approach, not to create problems artificially, but we will, of course, react to the unfriendly steps that the West is taking", Lavrov said. "We will act in a reciprocal manner, and if necessary, also asymmetrically".
Lavrov also noted that NATO has been acting "aggressively" towards Russia lately, specifically referring to the alliance's recent naval build-up in the Black Sea.
The Russian Foreign Minister spoke to reporters after negotiations with his French counterparts in Paris. The talks were held between officials from the two countries foreign and defence ministries.
According to Lavrov, among the discussed topics was the issue of strategic stability, particularly the challenges posed by the US' exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (IRNFT) and Open Skies Treaty.
The United States withdrew from the Open Skies treaty in November 2020, having previously suspended its participation in the IRNFT in February 2019. The move prompted Russia to also announce its own exit from the two accords.
3600000
Discuss
Popular comments
How many times are we going to hear this from Russia, you have no one to blame but yourself because the West takes you for granted because there's is little or no action coming from the Kremlin which is a sign of weakness. So all the U.s. and its allies have to do is just continue to do what they have been doing unhindered
George Sam-Reddy
12 November, 21:20 GMT1
000000
Yes, politeness is considered as weakness by U.S. and their lapdogs, true.
Marcel Holota
12 November, 21:27 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:12 GMTLavrov: Russia Vows Asymmetrical Response to 'Unfriendly' Western Actions
17:59 GMTFirst Ukraine, Now Poland?! How Western Tabloids Indulge in Stoking ‘Russian Invasion’ Narrative
17:57 GMTCongressional Budget Office Scrambles to Deliver Report on Biden's Social Spending Bill's Impact
17:53 GMTUniversity Union Accuses UK PM's Standards Advisor of Conflict of Interest Over Former BAE Role
17:49 GMTPentagon Says It Doesn't Assess Russia's Troop Movements as Plan to Invade Ukraine in Coming Days
17:44 GMTJoe Rogan Brags About Being Able to Have Oral Sex... With Himself
17:42 GMTGalloway Challenges Batley By-Election Over Labour MPs’ Misuse of Offices for Campaigns
17:41 GMTSome 4.4Mln Americans Left Jobs in September, Extending Record Quit Rate, Labour Data Shows
17:39 GMTOscar Pistorius Pens 'Distressing' Letter to His Killed Girlfriend's Parents as He Seeks Parole
17:36 GMTUK, EU Agree to Intensify Talks on Northern Ireland Post-Brexit Protocol
17:31 GMTWatch Putin Don New Zealand's National Garment During Speech at APEC Summit
17:23 GMTUS Treasury Sanctions Eritrean Defense Officials Over Involvement in Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray
17:22 GMTDominic Cummings Accuses UK PM Johnson of Second Jobs Hypocrisy Amid Paterson and Cox Row
15:36 GMTScholars: EU, Poland Need to Talk With Minsk Instead of Fanning Enmity Against Belarus & Russia
15:29 GMTUS Black Hawk Helicopter Fitted With Two Drones Makes Autonomously Controlled Flight
14:30 GMTViolent Death of Man 'Sparks Werewolf Fears' in South African Village
13:59 GMTClosing Glaring Loophole? Biden Inks Law to Block Huawei's Access to New US Equipment Licenses
13:58 GMTMedvedev Calls for Thorough Probe Into Crimes in Russian Penitentiary System
13:51 GMTProject Veritas Lawyer Alleges DOJ, FBI Might Have Leaked Confidential Info to NYT
13:50 GMTWill Britney Spears be Freed From Conservatorship and If so, What Will Happen Next?