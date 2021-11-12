Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/kyle-rittenhouses-mum-says-her-son-not-a-white-supremacist-as-she-scolds-biden-for-defaming-him-1090675642.html
Kyle Rittenhouse's Mum Says Her Son 'Not a White Supremacist' as She Scolds Biden for 'Defaming' Him
Kyle Rittenhouse's Mum Says Her Son 'Not a White Supremacist' as She Scolds Biden for 'Defaming' Him
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently on trial as he faces charges, including murder, for shooting three men and killing two during an altercation at racial justice... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T07:37+0000
2021-11-12T07:37+0000
wisconsin
joe biden
trial
us
mother
white supremacists
kyle rittenhouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090675535_110:0:1324:683_1920x0_80_0_0_e02630b4492b4d3e2b47706f90b74ee0.jpg
The mother of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has lashed out at US President Joe Biden for suggesting her son was a white supremacist in the fall of 2020.She was echoed by Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), who said in an interview with the same broadcaster that he wants to focus "on what Joe Biden said last year, which is calling this young man [Kyle Rittenhouse] a white supremacist based on a few seconds of video".He referred to the developments in early October 2020, when then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted that "the president of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night".The tweet had a 50-second video attached, in which Rittenhouse's image was seen. The clip inferred that the teenager was a white supremacist. Trump, for his part, told Fox News shortly after the presidential debate that he "condemns all white supremacists".Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Kyle Rittenhouse is now on trial as he is accused of killing two protesters and seriously injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020, amid riots over the police shooting of African American man Jacob Blake two days earlier.The teenager is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of first-degree attempted homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The murder charges could carry a life sentence.Rittenhouse insists that he acted in self-defence, arguing he did not intend to kill anyone, but wanted to "protect" the property and businesses being looted and ransacked by the rioters in Kenosha. His defence team called for a mistrial with prejudice - something that, if greenlighted by the judge, will bar the prosecution from appealing the decision.The killings took place amid a series of protests and violent rioting, which hit Kenosha after a video of a white police officer shooting Blake in the back seven times emerged online. According to the victim's family, the 29-year-old, who survived the shooting, is now paralysed from the waist down.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/rosenbaum-threatened-my-life-twice-says-rittenhouse-as-he-takes-the-stand-1090630849.html
He killed 2 Joows and wounded another one in self defense. He is an American hero.
0
Biased report promoting the likudite far right's "great white hope". Thumbs down.
0
2
wisconsin
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090675535_261:0:1172:683_1920x0_80_0_0_88ce59a8dfea2a3fcb61f5457e0d86b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wisconsin, joe biden, trial, us, mother, white supremacists, kyle rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse's Mum Says Her Son 'Not a White Supremacist' as She Scolds Biden for 'Defaming' Him

07:37 GMT 12.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Reuters Postmedia Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition...
Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition... - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Reuters Postmedia
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently on trial as he faces charges, including murder, for shooting three men and killing two during an altercation at racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. The 18-year-old remains adamant in denying any wrongdoing and claiming self-defence.
The mother of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has lashed out at US President Joe Biden for suggesting her son was a white supremacist in the fall of 2020.

"When I saw that I was shocked, I was angry. President Biden don't [sic] know my son whatsoever, and he's not a white supremacist. He's not a racist. And [Biden] did that for the votes. And I was so angry for a while at him and what he did to my son, he defamed him", Wendy Rittenhouse told Fox News on Thursday.

© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMIDWendy Rittenhouse, mother of Kyle Rittenhouse exits The Kenosha County Courthouse, after attending jury selection in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 1, 2021
Wendy Rittenhouse, mother of Kyle Rittenhouse exits The Kenosha County Courthouse, after attending jury selection in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Wendy Rittenhouse, mother of Kyle Rittenhouse exits The Kenosha County Courthouse, after attending jury selection in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 1, 2021
© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
She was echoed by Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), who said in an interview with the same broadcaster that he wants to focus "on what Joe Biden said last year, which is calling this young man [Kyle Rittenhouse] a white supremacist based on a few seconds of video".

"As I often say, when there's a shooting like this, you shouldn't jump to conclusions based on some video circulating on social media. You should allow all the facts to be collected and make a reasoned judgment. But when Joe Biden called Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist last year, it really was just the go-to move of the Democrats. They do this all the time when they're losing an argument on the merits", Cotton claimed.

He referred to the developments in early October 2020, when then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted that "the president of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night".
The tweet had a 50-second video attached, in which Rittenhouse's image was seen. The clip inferred that the teenager was a white supremacist. Trump, for his part, told Fox News shortly after the presidential debate that he "condemns all white supremacists".

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse is now on trial as he is accused of killing two protesters and seriously injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020, amid riots over the police shooting of African American man Jacob Blake two days earlier.
The teenager is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of first-degree attempted homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The murder charges could carry a life sentence.
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Rosenbaum 'Threatened My Life Twice' Says Rittenhouse as He Takes the Stand
10 November, 16:23 GMT
Rittenhouse insists that he acted in self-defence, arguing he did not intend to kill anyone, but wanted to "protect" the property and businesses being looted and ransacked by the rioters in Kenosha. His defence team called for a mistrial with prejudice - something that, if greenlighted by the judge, will bar the prosecution from appealing the decision.
The killings took place amid a series of protests and violent rioting, which hit Kenosha after a video of a white police officer shooting Blake in the back seven times emerged online. According to the victim's family, the 29-year-old, who survived the shooting, is now paralysed from the waist down.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
He killed 2 Joows and wounded another one in self defense. He is an American hero.
Nostromo
12 November, 10:52 GMT
000000
Biased report promoting the likudite far right's "great white hope". Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
12 November, 10:54 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:57 GMTFake Vaccination Racket Busted in India's Uttar Pradesh
07:55 GMTIndia's Covaxin Has 77.8% Efficacy Rate Against Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection, Reveals Lancet Study
07:49 GMTThree Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel
07:37 GMTKyle Rittenhouse's Mum Says Her Son 'Not a White Supremacist' as She Scolds Biden for 'Defaming' Him
07:28 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Gives His Shirt & Hug to Young Fan Following Portugal's Draw With Ireland - Video
07:24 GMTIndia's Top General Rebuffs Pentagon Report Alleging Chinese Village Was Built on Indian Territory
07:10 GMTFinland's First Somali MP Reportedly Sent Hangman's Noose in 'Severe Racist Harassment'
07:02 GMTMeghan Markle's Ex-PR Chief Regrets Not Giving Evidence After Duchess Won Lawsuit Against UK Tabloid
06:41 GMTEx-Indian Diplomat: New Delhi Becoming Part of US 'Agenda on Iran', 'Subordinating' Its Interests
06:11 GMTCanada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti
06:03 GMTSwedish Oil Company Bosses on Trial for Aiding and Abetting War Crimes in Sudan
05:52 GMT'A Pretty Glorious Sight', Indian-American Astronaut Raja Chari Says After Arriving at Space Station
05:49 GMTPoland and Lithuania Using Migration Crisis to Obtain Funds From EU, Belarusian Diplomat Says
05:46 GMTBoris Johnson's Cabinet Reportedly Scrambling to Patch Up Divisions as PM 'F***ed Up' Paterson Row
05:28 GMT'Sh**show': Extinction Rebellion Leaves Pile of Waste in Front of Australian Minister's Office
05:14 GMTDenmark's Plan to Sell Its Used F-16s Sparks Concerns Fighter Jets May End Up 'in Wrong Hands'
04:49 GMTRussian Aerospace Forces to Get 4 Serial 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighters in December, Source Says
03:53 GMTWhite House Unveils New Effort to Address US Troops' Exposure to Toxic Substances
02:41 GMTWikiLeaks' Julian Assange Permitted to Marry Stella Moris in UK Jail – Reports
01:45 GMTRussia May Close Air Routes to Asia If EU Introduces Sanctions Against Aeroflot - Expert