https://sputniknews.com/20211112/kremlin-slams-us-claims-about-potential-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-as-groundless-1090679418.html

Kremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'

Kremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern regarding media reports claiming that Russia has been redeploying troops to the border with... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T09:46+0000

2021-11-12T09:46+0000

2021-11-12T09:56+0000

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090679418.jpg?1636710968

Claims by foreign media outlets about Russia's alleged plans to "invade Ukrainian territory" are void and groundless, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated. He slammed these publications for trying to escalate tensions between Russia and other countries.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

world