International
Kremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'
Kremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'
world
Claims by foreign media outlets about Russia's alleged plans to "invade Ukrainian territory" are void and groundless, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated. He slammed these publications for trying to escalate tensions between Russia and other countries.
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
world

09:46 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 12.11.2021)
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern regarding media reports claiming that Russia has been redeploying troops to the border with Ukraine. Moscow refuted these reports as part of a fake news campaign against the country.
Claims by foreign media outlets about Russia's alleged plans to "invade Ukrainian territory" are void and groundless, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated. He slammed these publications for trying to escalate tensions between Russia and other countries.
