Kremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'

Claims by foreign media outlets about Russia's alleged plans to "invade Ukrainian territory" are void and groundless, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated. He slammed these publications for trying to escalate tensions between Russia and other countries.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern regarding media reports claiming that Russia has been redeploying troops to the border with Ukraine. Moscow refuted these reports as part of a fake news campaign against the country.
