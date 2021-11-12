'King, I Love You!': NYPD Searching for Woman Seen Trespassing And Teasing Lions at Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo announced on Friday that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) is again on the hunt for a patron who was recently seen hopping a barrier and harassing the lions.Footage of the incident was captured by witnesses who also phoned police to report that a woman - presumed to be Autry - was "playing with the lions." A spokesperson for the zoo clarified that the woman was not actually within the exhibit, which is closed off with a moat. According to zoo, the woman fled the scene before staffers arrived. "We have an NYPD substation in the park and are working closely with them to resolve this situation with this individual," the Bronx Zoo noted in a Friday statement. The incident comes nearly two years after Autry was arrested for a similar deed that occurred on September 28, 2019. "I entered his home in peace and he let me leave in peace. Shalom," Autry declared on social media, referring to the incident. After taunting the NYPD on social media, Autry was charged with criminal trespass and reckless mischief after she turned herself in to authorities in November 2019.
New York native Myah Autry was previously arrested in September 2019, after footage uploaded to social media showed the woman trespassing in the Bronx Zoo's lion enclosure and taunting one of the big cats.
"Video shows she crossed a barrier into a planted area near the exhibit,” Max Pulsinelli told the New York Daily News in a statement. “The woman was not in the exhibit [and] she was never in the same space as the lions."
The woman who climbed into lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo has been ID'd as Myáh Lareé Israelite. There's a moat between them but it was “a serious violation & unlawful trespass.”