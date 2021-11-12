https://sputniknews.com/20211112/jj-plans-to-split-into-two-companies-to-separate-drug-consumer-business-1090687567.html

J&J Plans to Split Into Two Companies to Separate Drug, Consumer Business

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American multinational corporation Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday plans to split into two companies to separate their consumer... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

One company will be focused on household products, including Neutrogena, AVEENO, Tylenol, Listerine, JOHNSON’s, and BAND-AID, while the other one will develop prescription drugs and medical division, including the one that made a COVID-19 vaccine.J&J vowed that the New Consumer Health Company would be a leading global consumer health company.The New Jersey-based corporation, which was founded in the 1880s, plans its separation in 18 to 24 months.

