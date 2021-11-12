Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/jj-plans-to-split-into-two-companies-to-separate-drug-consumer-business-1090687567.html
J&J Plans to Split Into Two Companies to Separate Drug, Consumer Business
J&J Plans to Split Into Two Companies to Separate Drug, Consumer Business
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American multinational corporation Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday plans to split into two companies to separate their consumer... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T13:35+0000
2021-11-12T13:35+0000
business
johnson & johnson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082826577_0:60:1653:990_1920x0_80_0_0_08a9af54c468e1029062a20e96f89102.jpg
One company will be focused on household products, including Neutrogena, AVEENO, Tylenol, Listerine, JOHNSON’s, and BAND-AID, while the other one will develop prescription drugs and medical division, including the one that made a COVID-19 vaccine.J&amp;J vowed that the New Consumer Health Company would be a leading global consumer health company.The New Jersey-based corporation, which was founded in the 1880s, plans its separation in 18 to 24 months.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082826577_102:0:1533:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_2ce76d79856b5bd5d45bb9430aa85067.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, johnson & johnson

J&J Plans to Split Into Two Companies to Separate Drug, Consumer Business

13:35 GMT 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Chris O'MearaThis Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Chris O'Meara
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American multinational corporation Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday plans to split into two companies to separate their consumer and pharmaceutical products.

"Johnson & Johnson (the "Company") (NYSE: JNJ) today announced its intent to separate the Company’s Consumer Health business, creating a new publicly traded company. The planned separation would create two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation, pursue more targeted business strategies and accelerate growth", the statement said.

One company will be focused on household products, including Neutrogena, AVEENO, Tylenol, Listerine, JOHNSON’s, and BAND-AID, while the other one will develop prescription drugs and medical division, including the one that made a COVID-19 vaccine.
J&J vowed that the New Consumer Health Company would be a leading global consumer health company.

"The Board and management team believe that the planned separation of the Consumer Health business is the best way to accelerate our efforts to serve patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals, create opportunities for our talented global team, drive profitable growth, and – most importantly – improve healthcare outcomes for people around the world," Alex Gorsky, who will serve as Executive Chairman of J&J, said.

The New Jersey-based corporation, which was founded in the 1880s, plans its separation in 18 to 24 months.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:59 GMTClosing Glaring Loophole? Biden Inks Law to Block Huawei's Access to New US Equipment Licenses
13:58 GMTMedvedev Calls for Thorough Probe Into Crimes in Russian Penitentiary System
13:51 GMTProject Veritas Lawyer Alleges DOJ, FBI Might Have Leaked Confidential Info to NYT
13:50 GMTWill Britney Spears be Freed From Conservatorship and If so, What Will Happen Next?
13:45 GMTLocally-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Available in Belarus in Summer of 2022
13:45 GMTGoddess Annapurna's Idol Stolen 100 Years Ago Retrieved From Canada, to Be Installed in Kashi Temple
13:41 GMTNo Date Set Yet for Assange's Wedding in Belmarsh Prison, UK Prison Service
13:35 GMTJ&J Plans to Split Into Two Companies to Separate Drug, Consumer Business
13:33 GMTTurkish Aviation Body Confirms Citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen Banned From Flights to Minsk
13:31 GMTRahul Gandhi Says Indian Gov't Has No Strategy on China as He Claims National Security Compromised
13:26 GMT‘Our Gov’t is Inclusive’: Taliban's Interim FM Doubles Down on Its Cabinet Amid Global Criticism
13:25 GMTBiden's Spending Bill: New Survey Doubts POTUS' Vow Americans Earning Under $400K Won't See Tax Hike
13:19 GMTLionel Messi's Net Worth Revealed After PSG Superstar's Career Earnings Cross $1 Billion
13:13 GMT'Thick Skinned' Morrison Not Worried Despite Macron Calling Him Liar Over Submarine Pact
13:09 GMTA Look Into 6 Jan. Panel Investigation: Who Has Been Subpoenaed and Why?
13:04 GMTWATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris Holds Press Conference in Paris
13:01 GMTScientists Find Never-Seen-Before Mineral Inside Diamond
13:00 GMTMadhya Pradesh Minister Vows to Ban Book 'Comparing Hindutva With Daesh Ideology'
12:23 GMTRussian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video
12:21 GMTEmiliano Sala: 'Reckless' Man Who Organised Flight That Killed Footballer Gets 18-Month Jail Term