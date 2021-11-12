Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/israeli-couple-arrested-by-turkish-authorities-after-allegedly-photographing-erdogans-home--1090669974.html
Israeli Couple Arrested by Turkish Authorities After Allegedly Photographing Erdogan's Home
Israeli Couple Arrested by Turkish Authorities After Allegedly Photographing Erdogan's Home
Last month, Turkey's Daily Sabah reported that 15 alleged Mossad agents were arrested following a covert operation on October 7. The report included photos of... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
recep tayyip erdogan
turkey
israel
mossad
arrest
Two Israeli nationals have been arrested after taking a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home, Channel 12 News reported Thursday. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has acknowledged the incident, and told the outlet that the government is handling the issue. Speaking to Channel 12 News, the arrested woman's sister claimed the couple - both in their 40s - traveled from Israel to Turkey in celebration of a birthday. "My sister isn’t connected to any spy agency," the woman stated, referencing the recent arrest of 15 men with alleged ties to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency. The arrested woman's sister also told Channel 12 that she was "asked not to talk and to play down the incident."Another family member told broadcaster KAN that they have yet to be contacted by the Israeli government, which contributes to their level of uncertainty.
Agents or sayanim? Either way, very sloppy, mossad. :-D
turkey
israel
recep tayyip erdogan, turkey, israel, mossad, arrest

Israeli Couple Arrested by Turkish Authorities After Allegedly Photographing Erdogan's Home

00:10 GMT 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Turkish PresidencyTurkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Turkish Presidency
Evan Craighead
Last month, Turkey's Daily Sabah reported that 15 alleged Mossad agents were arrested following a covert operation on October 7. The report included photos of the 15 men in question, as well as an interview in which one arrestee detailed how he was unwittingly recruited by the Israeli intelligence agency.
Two Israeli nationals have been arrested after taking a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home, Channel 12 News reported Thursday.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry has acknowledged the incident, and told the outlet that the government is handling the issue.
Speaking to Channel 12 News, the arrested woman's sister claimed the couple - both in their 40s - traveled from Israel to Turkey in celebration of a birthday.
"We knew they were supposed to return on Tuesday, and they suddenly disappeared," she told the Israeli free-to-air TV channel. "We are very worried."
"My sister isn’t connected to any spy agency," the woman stated, referencing the recent arrest of 15 men with alleged ties to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
The arrested woman's sister also told Channel 12 that she was "asked not to talk and to play down the incident."
"We were sure they would free them quickly, but now we can’t keep silent," she said. "We are worried for my sister and brother-in-law."
Another family member told broadcaster KAN that they have yet to be contacted by the Israeli government, which contributes to their level of uncertainty.
Popular comments
Agents or sayanim? Either way, very sloppy, mossad. :-D
vtvot tak
12 November, 03:13 GMT
