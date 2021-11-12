International Space Station Urgently Changes Orbit to Avoid Collision With Chinese Debris

The International Space Station had to perform a manoeuvre in order to avoid a collision with space junk, left by the Chinese Fengyun-1C satellite, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported.The Chinese satellite was destroyed in 2007 in an anti-satellite missile test. It exploded into more than 3,500 pieces of debris, most of which are still orbiting the planet.
The station was hit by space debris earlier this year. A piece of space junk struck the Canadian remote robotic system, but the incident did not affect the operation of the device or the ISS in general.
"The orbital altitude of the ISS was raised on Wednesday evening to avoid conjunction with space debris. According to preliminary data, the manoeuvre has raised the station's orbit by around 1.2 kilometres", the statement said.
