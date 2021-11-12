https://sputniknews.com/20211112/international-space-station-urgently-changes-orbit-to-avoid-collision-with-chinese-debris-1090677588.html

International Space Station Urgently Changes Orbit to Avoid Collision With Chinese Debris

The station was hit by space debris earlier this year. A piece of space junk struck the Canadian remote robotic system, but the incident did not affect the... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

The International Space Station had to perform a manoeuvre in order to avoid a collision with space junk, left by the Chinese Fengyun-1C satellite, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported.The Chinese satellite was destroyed in 2007 in an anti-satellite missile test. It exploded into more than 3,500 pieces of debris, most of which are still orbiting the planet.

