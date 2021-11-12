Registration was successful!
International Space Station Urgently Changes Orbit to Avoid Collision With Chinese Debris
The station was hit by space debris earlier this year. A piece of space junk struck the Canadian remote robotic system, but the incident did not affect the... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
The International Space Station had to perform a manoeuvre in order to avoid a collision with space junk, left by the Chinese Fengyun-1C satellite, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported.The Chinese satellite was destroyed in 2007 in an anti-satellite missile test. It exploded into more than 3,500 pieces of debris, most of which are still orbiting the planet.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
International Space Station Urgently Changes Orbit to Avoid Collision With Chinese Debris

08:49 GMT 12.11.2021
The station was hit by space debris earlier this year. A piece of space junk struck the Canadian remote robotic system, but the incident did not affect the operation of the device or the ISS in general.
The International Space Station had to perform a manoeuvre in order to avoid a collision with space junk, left by the Chinese Fengyun-1C satellite, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported.

"The orbital altitude of the ISS was raised on Wednesday evening to avoid conjunction with space debris. According to preliminary data, the manoeuvre has raised the station's orbit by around 1.2 kilometres", the statement said.

The Chinese satellite was destroyed in 2007 in an anti-satellite missile test. It exploded into more than 3,500 pieces of debris, most of which are still orbiting the planet.
