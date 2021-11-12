Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/indias-top-general-rebuffs-pentagon-report-alleging-chinese-village-was-built-on-indian-territory-1090673380.html
India's Top General Rebuffs Pentagon Report Alleging Chinese Village Was Built on Indian Territory
India's Top General Rebuffs Pentagon Report Alleging Chinese Village Was Built on Indian Territory
China claims around 38,000 square km of Indian-administered territory in Jammu and Kashmir and 90,000 square km in Arunachal Pradesh. China also administers... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T07:24+0000
2021-11-12T07:24+0000
tibet
pla
ladakh region
china
india
arunachal pradesh
bipin rawat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089910639_0:0:2407:1355_1920x0_80_0_0_b7dc2287da962a7ee447e69f700c016a.jpg
India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat has flatly rejected a claim that China has constructed a village inside Arunachal Pradesh, a state in the eastern sector of the India-China border that New Delhi claims lies within its jurisdiction.The allegation was made in a US Department of Defence (DOD) report titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2021".General Rawat, however, said on Thursday evening that "no such village development has taken place on our side of the LAC".He added that the Chinese are "building villages possibly for billeting and locating their civilians or for their military in the future".Rawat additionally pointed out that such villages have been seen across the entire length of the nearly 4,000-kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC), the undemarcated and disputed border between the two countries.The Indian general's assertions not only rejected the official American claims, but even those of India's own Foreign Ministry, which has admitted the presence of "illegal" Chinese construction within Indian territory.The Indian Foreign Ministry official said that New Delhi has conveyed a "strong protest" to China over the new construction.Bagchi further pointed out that even India had been ramping up its border infrastructure along the China border, including in Arunachal Pradesh."The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity", he remarked.The controversy comes amid an ongoing border standoff between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh, which lies at the western tip of the India-China border. Troops from both militaries clashed in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh in June of last year, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.The clashes were the deadliest episode at the India-China border in over four decades, with the Indian foreign minister stating that the event has "profoundly disturbed" New Delhi's trust in Beijing.While India has accused China of trying to "unilaterally" alter the status quo of the border region, Beijing says that its actions were triggered by New Delhi's infrastructure activity in the region.The Ladakh border dispute remains unresolved despite 13 rounds of military commander-level talks between the two nations and several high-level exchanges involving the foreign ministers of the countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/china-builds-village-inside-indian-territory-in-arunachal-pradesh-indias-foreign-ministry-1090659041.html
"They are building this infrastructure… these so-called villages, which are well within their side of the LAC. They have not transgressed anywhere on our perception of the LAC" ... The pentagon caught lying again. Disgraceful the indian foreign ministry joined in the lying.
0
If I were Chinese I would pull my trousers down and shit on their land. It's normal in India they themselves are doing it every day. That's why the country stinks.
0
3
tibet
ladakh region
china
india
arunachal pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089910639_315:0:2407:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_1ece600b1a2ea3c0d09a34003c57ee5b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tibet, pla, ladakh region, china, india, arunachal pradesh, bipin rawat

India's Top General Rebuffs Pentagon Report Alleging Chinese Village Was Built on Indian Territory

07:24 GMT 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / Adnan1 AbidiFILE PHOTO: A signboard is seen from the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009. Picture taken November 11, 2009
FILE PHOTO: A signboard is seen from the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009. Picture taken November 11, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / Adnan1 Abidi
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
China claims around 38,000 square km of Indian-administered territory in Jammu and Kashmir and 90,000 square km in Arunachal Pradesh. China also administers more than 5,000 square km of disputed territory that was handed over to it by Pakistan in 1963, a pact that New Delhi has refused to recognise.
India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat has flatly rejected a claim that China has constructed a village inside Arunachal Pradesh, a state in the eastern sector of the India-China border that New Delhi claims lies within its jurisdiction.
The allegation was made in a US Department of Defence (DOD) report titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2021".

"Despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, the PRC has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Sometime in 2020, the PRC built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the PRC's Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC", says the Pentagon report.

General Rawat, however, said on Thursday evening that "no such village development has taken place on our side of the LAC".

"The present controversy that has erupted, that the Chinese have come across into our territory and built a new village is not true", the Indian general stated, while speaking at a conclave organised by the Indian broadcaster Times Now.

He added that the Chinese are "building villages possibly for billeting and locating their civilians or for their military in the future".
Rawat additionally pointed out that such villages have been seen across the entire length of the nearly 4,000-kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC), the undemarcated and disputed border between the two countries.

"They are building this infrastructure… these so-called villages, which are well within their side of the LAC. They have not transgressed anywhere on our perception of the LAC", Rawat said.

The Indian general's assertions not only rejected the official American claims, but even those of India's own Foreign Ministry, which has admitted the presence of "illegal" Chinese construction within Indian territory.

"China has undertaken construction activities in the past several years along the border areas including in the areas that it has illegally occupied over the decades. India has neither accepted such illegal occupation of our territory nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claims", Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a weekly briefing on Thursday evening, hours before General Rawat's comments.

The Indian Foreign Ministry official said that New Delhi has conveyed a "strong protest" to China over the new construction.
Bagchi further pointed out that even India had been ramping up its border infrastructure along the China border, including in Arunachal Pradesh.
Indian Army personnel keep vigilance at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
China Builds Village Inside Indian Territory in Arunachal Pradesh: India's Foreign Ministry
Yesterday, 16:57 GMT
"The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity", he remarked.
The controversy comes amid an ongoing border standoff between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh, which lies at the western tip of the India-China border.
Troops from both militaries clashed in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh in June of last year, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.
The clashes were the deadliest episode at the India-China border in over four decades, with the Indian foreign minister stating that the event has "profoundly disturbed" New Delhi's trust in Beijing.
While India has accused China of trying to "unilaterally" alter the status quo of the border region, Beijing says that its actions were triggered by New Delhi's infrastructure activity in the region.
The Ladakh border dispute remains unresolved despite 13 rounds of military commander-level talks between the two nations and several high-level exchanges involving the foreign ministers of the countries.
100010
Discuss
Popular comments
"They are building this infrastructure… these so-called villages, which are well within their side of the LAC. They have not transgressed anywhere on our perception of the LAC" ... The pentagon caught lying again. Disgraceful the indian foreign ministry joined in the lying.
vtvot tak
12 November, 10:36 GMT
000000
If I were Chinese I would pull my trousers down and shit on their land. It's normal in India they themselves are doing it every day. That's why the country stinks.
Nostromo
12 November, 10:50 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:57 GMTFake Vaccination Racket Busted in India's Uttar Pradesh
07:55 GMTIndia's Covaxin Has 77.8% Efficacy Rate Against Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection, Reveals Lancet Study
07:49 GMTThree Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel
07:37 GMTKyle Rittenhouse's Mum Says Her Son 'Not a White Supremacist' as She Scolds Biden for 'Defaming' Him
07:28 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Gives His Shirt & Hug to Young Fan Following Portugal's Draw With Ireland - Video
07:24 GMTIndia's Top General Rebuffs Pentagon Report Alleging Chinese Village Was Built on Indian Territory
07:10 GMTFinland's First Somali MP Reportedly Sent Hangman's Noose in 'Severe Racist Harassment'
07:02 GMTMeghan Markle's Ex-PR Chief Regrets Not Giving Evidence After Duchess Won Lawsuit Against UK Tabloid
06:41 GMTEx-Indian Diplomat: New Delhi Becoming Part of US 'Agenda on Iran', 'Subordinating' Its Interests
06:11 GMTCanada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti
06:03 GMTSwedish Oil Company Bosses on Trial for Aiding and Abetting War Crimes in Sudan
05:52 GMT'A Pretty Glorious Sight', Indian-American Astronaut Raja Chari Says After Arriving at Space Station
05:49 GMTPoland and Lithuania Using Migration Crisis to Obtain Funds From EU, Belarusian Diplomat Says
05:46 GMTBoris Johnson's Cabinet Reportedly Scrambling to Patch Up Divisions as PM 'F***ed Up' Paterson Row
05:28 GMT'Sh**show': Extinction Rebellion Leaves Pile of Waste in Front of Australian Minister's Office
05:14 GMTDenmark's Plan to Sell Its Used F-16s Sparks Concerns Fighter Jets May End Up 'in Wrong Hands'
04:49 GMTRussian Aerospace Forces to Get 4 Serial 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighters in December, Source Says
03:53 GMTWhite House Unveils New Effort to Address US Troops' Exposure to Toxic Substances
02:41 GMTWikiLeaks' Julian Assange Permitted to Marry Stella Moris in UK Jail – Reports
01:45 GMTRussia May Close Air Routes to Asia If EU Introduces Sanctions Against Aeroflot - Expert