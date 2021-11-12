India's Covaxin Has 77.8% Efficacy Rate Against Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection, Reveals Lancet Study

https://sputniknews.com/20211112/indias-covaxin-has-778-efficacy-rate-against-symptomatic-covid-19-infection-reveals-lancet-study-1090673584.html

Covaxin recently joined the list of vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that includes COVID jabs produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

India's vaccine against COVID-19 - Covaxin - has been found to be "highly efficacious" and without any safety concerns, a long-awaited study published in the medical journal The Lancet has revealed. According to the study, Covaxin was found to have a 77.8% efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19. The Indian vaccine developed by the government's medical research agency and Bharat Biotech International Ltd. uses traditional, inactivated-virus technology and "induces a robust antibody response" two weeks after two doses have been administered, the medical journal said on Thursday. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the vaccine also known as BBV152 is "extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements". Last week, the UN health agency granted emergency approval to Covaxin, and it has already been cleared for use in 17 countries. The Lancet also pointed out that "more research would be required to discover Covaxin's long-term safety and effectiveness, as well as protection against hospitalisation, death, along with its ability to fend off [the] COVID Delta variant and other variants of concern". The study additionally found that the Indian COVID-19 vaccine was 65.2 percent effective against the more dangerous Delta variant of the virus in its preliminary analysis. This interim study funded by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research may put an end to the controversy over the vaccine's early authorisation in January in India. As the vaccine was yet to clear the final-stage trials, many people were hesitant to take the shot during the early stages of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

