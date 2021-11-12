Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/indias-covaxin-has-778-efficacy-rate-against-symptomatic-covid-19-infection-reveals-lancet-study-1090673584.html
India's Covaxin Has 77.8% Efficacy Rate Against Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection, Reveals Lancet Study
India's Covaxin Has 77.8% Efficacy Rate Against Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection, Reveals Lancet Study
Covaxin recently joined the list of vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that includes COVID jabs produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
India's vaccine against COVID-19 - Covaxin - has been found to be "highly efficacious" and without any safety concerns, a long-awaited study published in the medical journal The Lancet has revealed. According to the study, Covaxin was found to have a 77.8% efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19. The Indian vaccine developed by the government's medical research agency and Bharat Biotech International Ltd. uses traditional, inactivated-virus technology and "induces a robust antibody response" two weeks after two doses have been administered, the medical journal said on Thursday. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the vaccine also known as BBV152 is "extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements". Last week, the UN health agency granted emergency approval to Covaxin, and it has already been cleared for use in 17 countries. The Lancet also pointed out that "more research would be required to discover Covaxin's long-term safety and effectiveness, as well as protection against hospitalisation, death, along with its ability to fend off [the] COVID Delta variant and other variants of concern". The study additionally found that the Indian COVID-19 vaccine was 65.2 percent effective against the more dangerous Delta variant of the virus in its preliminary analysis. This interim study funded by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research may put an end to the controversy over the vaccine's early authorisation in January in India. As the vaccine was yet to clear the final-stage trials, many people were hesitant to take the shot during the early stages of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive.
07:55 GMT 12.11.2021
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021.
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021.
Covaxin recently joined the list of vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that includes COVID jabs produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, and Sinovac. Earlier this week, Bharat Biotech's Chairman Krishna Ella stated that the approval came late due to criticism of the vaccine.
India's vaccine against COVID-19 - Covaxin - has been found to be "highly efficacious" and without any safety concerns, a long-awaited study published in the medical journal The Lancet has revealed.
According to the study, Covaxin was found to have a 77.8% efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19.
The Indian vaccine developed by the government's medical research agency and Bharat Biotech International Ltd. uses traditional, inactivated-virus technology and "induces a robust antibody response" two weeks after two doses have been administered, the medical journal said on Thursday.

"No severe-vaccine-related deaths or adverse events were recorded during a randomised trial involving 24,419 participants aged 18-97 years between Nov. 2020 and May 2021 in India", the medical journal said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the vaccine also known as BBV152 is "extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements".
Last week, the UN health agency granted emergency approval to Covaxin, and it has already been cleared for use in 17 countries.
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021.
WHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine
3 November, 12:21 GMT
The Lancet also pointed out that "more research would be required to discover Covaxin's long-term safety and effectiveness, as well as protection against hospitalisation, death, along with its ability to fend off [the] COVID Delta variant and other variants of concern".
The study additionally found that the Indian COVID-19 vaccine was 65.2 percent effective against the more dangerous Delta variant of the virus in its preliminary analysis.

"Efficacy against any severity of COVID-19 with onset 14 days after the second vaccination was 77.8 percent... Our preliminary analysis found an efficacy of 65.2 percent against the Delta variant, but further investigations are necessary to confirm clinical efficacy against this variant and others", the study said.

This interim study funded by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research may put an end to the controversy over the vaccine's early authorisation in January in India.
As the vaccine was yet to clear the final-stage trials, many people were hesitant to take the shot during the early stages of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive.
