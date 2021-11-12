https://sputniknews.com/20211112/holy-water-and-prayers-used-to-cleanse-belgian-church-after-couple-have-sex-on-altar-1090678924.html

Holy Water and Prayers Used to Cleanse Belgian Church After Couple Have Sex on Altar

The man and the woman, who filmed themselves during intercourse and later sent it via messenger, have since been identified. They have been charged with public... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

The altar in Saint Michael's Church in the Belgian city of Ghent has been sprinkled with holy water after a couple filmed themselves having sex on it, local media outlets have reported. This was done at the suggestion of local parishioners as well as the diocese, who also asked to hold a prayer service in order to restore the true purpose of the building. The church staff found the situation unacceptable and were "overwhelmed" by the news.Footage posted online shows the man and the woman having sex behind the church altar. The video first began circulating on WhatsApp before it was uploaded on social media.The perpetrators, whose identities have not been revealed, have already been detained and pleaded guilty to public indecency and the distribution of pornographic material. According to local media, they were ordered to undergo a training course to make them realise the impact of their actions.

