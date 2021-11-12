Holy Water and Prayers Used to Cleanse Belgian Church After Couple Have Sex on Altar

The altar in Saint Michael's Church in the Belgian city of Ghent has been sprinkled with holy water after a couple filmed themselves having sex on it, local media outlets have reported. This was done at the suggestion of local parishioners as well as the diocese, who also asked to hold a prayer service in order to restore the true purpose of the building. The church staff found the situation unacceptable and were "overwhelmed" by the news.Footage posted online shows the man and the woman having sex behind the church altar. The video first began circulating on WhatsApp before it was uploaded on social media.The perpetrators, whose identities have not been revealed, have already been detained and pleaded guilty to public indecency and the distribution of pornographic material. According to local media, they were ordered to undergo a training course to make them realise the impact of their actions.
"From our church, intimacy was made public and put up for grabs in the media. In this way, the meaning of the church building and the altar were wronged. The place of honour to God was profaned. Many people are shocked", said Dean Jaak Janssen as per The Brussels Times.
