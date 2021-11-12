https://sputniknews.com/20211112/goddess-annapurnas-idol-stolen-100-years-ago-retrieved-from-canada-to-be-installed-in-kashi-temple-1090682720.html

Goddess Annapurna's Idol Stolen 100 Years Ago Retrieved From Canada, to Be Installed in Kashi Temple

According to the federal minister of tourism, Gangapuram Kishan Reddy, 42 rare heritage artefacts have been returned to the country since 2014 during the... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

An idol of a Hindu Goddess, Annapurna, which was smuggled out of India more than a century ago, is being reinstalled at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple located in the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.It became possible after the idol was retrieved from Canada, and finally handed over to the Uttar Pradesh government.The priests are staging a four-day grand religious procession 'Mata Annapurna Devi Yatra' that will travel to various cities of the state before finally arriving in Varanasi during the weekend. The idol will then be installed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, by state chief Yogi Adityanath, as Vedic hymns are chanted in a formal ceremony.Goddess Annapurna, also called Mother Annapurna, is worshipped as the Goddess of food and nourishment. She is believed to be a manifestation of the Goddess Parvati, the wife of Lord Shiva. The present day Varanasi is also known as Kashi, according to Hindu texts. The idol was one of the prized possessions of the MacKenzie Art Gallery at the University of Regina, Canada.The government is in discussions with several other countries to bring other stolen idols back to India.

