https://sputniknews.com/20211112/frances-macron-urges-rapid-foreign-troops-withdrawal-from-libya-1090695485.html

France's Macron Urges Rapid Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Libya

France's Macron Urges Rapid Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Libya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Turkey should withdraw their troops from Libya with no delays in order to stabilize the country, French President Emmanuel Macron... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T20:32+0000

2021-11-12T20:32+0000

2021-11-12T20:32+0000

libya

france

belarus

emmanuel macron

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/04/1090472034_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9a74c45baa408fd6c5f4fb877a2cc6df.jpg

"The mercenary withdrawal plan must be implemented. Russia and Turkey must withdraw their mercenaries without delay," Macron said during the press conference following the Paris Summit on Libya.Macron also noted that there are already some positive signs of stabilization in the country in the run-up to the December 24 elections, and welcomed recent decision of the Joint Military Commission to withdraw 300 foreign mercenaries."Indeed, a first step was taken with yesterday's announcement by the Military Commission of the departure of 300 mercenaries in upcoming weeks," Macron added.The French president also took the opportunity to weigh in on the latest unfolding situation regarding Ukraine and Belarus, informing reporters that he would be holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in the coming days."Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011, when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated. In March 2021, the GNU was formed as part of the international mediation effort to stop the strife between the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army. The GNU will be in charge until the general election.Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for December 24, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last February.

https://sputniknews.com/20211112/scholars-eu-poland-need-to-talk-with-minsk-instead-of-fanning-enmity-against-belarus--russia-1090688744.html

libya

france

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

libya, france, belarus, emmanuel macron, vladimir putin