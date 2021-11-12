https://sputniknews.com/20211112/fake-vaccination-racket-busted-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1090673053.html
Fake Vaccination Racket Busted in India's Uttar Pradesh
In July, thousands of people in India fell prey to fake coronavirus vaccination drives in various cities, including Kolkata and Mumbai. 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
As India is boosting its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, especially in rural areas, the Uttar Pradesh State Police have registered a case of a fake inoculation drive in the Unnao District."Around 3,000 vaccine doses meant for the Community Health Centre in the Miyaganj area of the Unnao District were recovered under suspicious circumstances at the residence of a private employee. The vaccines were not kept in cold storage", the news website India Today reported.The fake vaccination racket came to light after the jabbed individuals received a message, saying that they received the second dose even though they had only been administered the first dose.According to locals, many received the COVID-19 vaccinated confirmation messages on their mobile phones despite not being inoculated. Per an Indian government rule, after receiving each dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the beneficiary receives a message and e-certificate via their number to ensure the transparent vaccination of every individual.In the past, individuals on their social media handle complained about the issues, however, no official complaint was lodged at the time.The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker in the area, Bambalal Diwakar, also sought a high-level probe under the Chief Minister's Office, demanding action against the culprits.Officials later confirmed that the chief minister had ordered a probe into the incident.
