https://sputniknews.com/20211112/fake-vaccination-racket-busted-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1090673053.html

Fake Vaccination Racket Busted in India's Uttar Pradesh

Fake Vaccination Racket Busted in India's Uttar Pradesh

In July, thousands of people in India fell prey to fake coronavirus vaccination drives in various cities, including Kolkata and Mumbai. 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-12T07:57+0000

2021-11-12T07:57+0000

2021-11-12T07:57+0000

india

uttar pradesh

vaccine

india

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083314979_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_6aa131d6e1156c46aec03889423040bd.jpg

As India is boosting its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, especially in rural areas, the Uttar Pradesh State Police have registered a case of a fake inoculation drive in the Unnao District."Around 3,000 vaccine doses meant for the Community Health Centre in the Miyaganj area of the Unnao District were recovered under suspicious circumstances at the residence of a private employee. The vaccines were not kept in cold storage", the news website India Today reported.The fake vaccination racket came to light after the jabbed individuals received a message, saying that they received the second dose even though they had only been administered the first dose.According to locals, many received the COVID-19 vaccinated confirmation messages on their mobile phones despite not being inoculated. Per an Indian government rule, after receiving each dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the beneficiary receives a message and e-certificate via their number to ensure the transparent vaccination of every individual.In the past, individuals on their social media handle complained about the issues, however, no official complaint was lodged at the time.The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker in the area, Bambalal Diwakar, also sought a high-level probe under the Chief Minister's Office, demanding action against the culprits.Officials later confirmed that the chief minister had ordered a probe into the incident.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, uttar pradesh, vaccine, india, covid-19