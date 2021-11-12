Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/eu-calls-on-sudanese-military-to-return-full-liberty-to-ousted-prime-minister-1090671188.html
EU Calls on Sudanese Military to Return Full Liberty to Ousted Prime Minister
EU Calls on Sudanese Military to Return Full Liberty to Ousted Prime Minister
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union has called on the Sudanese military to ensure the full liberty of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is currently under... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T01:30+0000
2021-11-12T01:27+0000
sudan
juba
european union
josep borrell
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_44924eed4a22b1167789337f197c5ba4.jpg
Brussels is concerned that Hamdok still remains under house arrest and his ability to communicate with the outside world is severely limited. The diplomat noted that the EU envoy in Khartoum was not able to meet with him after the prime minister's release from military detention immediately after the takeover last month.The bloc has also urged the military to immediately release all detainees arrested during demonstrations late last month, the diplomat said, adding that "the physical integrity of these detainees and the respect for their human rights are the full responsibility of the military power.""The EU also calls upon the military power to fully restore internet services throughout the country without delay. Free access to information for all Sudanese citizens is indispensable for achieving freedom, justice and peace for all," the statement read.On October 25, Sudanese military detained the prime minister and several other cabinet ministers, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.According to the country's medical committee, 12 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured during the rallies.
I doubt those military leaders will let you regain control of sudan, israel.
0
1
sudan
juba
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_85:0:1920:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_b589a0102c5719fa0d3d5f44a7cc2d2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, juba, european union, josep borrell

EU Calls on Sudanese Military to Return Full Liberty to Ousted Prime Minister

01:30 GMT 12.11.2021
CC0 / / EU flag
EU flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union has called on the Sudanese military to ensure the full liberty of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is currently under house arrest, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
Brussels is concerned that Hamdok still remains under house arrest and his ability to communicate with the outside world is severely limited. The diplomat noted that the EU envoy in Khartoum was not able to meet with him after the prime minister's release from military detention immediately after the takeover last month.
"The Prime Minister must be able to play his fully legitimate and indispensable role in navigating the country towards a return to the constitutional document and the Juba peace agreement. For this, he needs to be free to move and meet without condition or limitation. The EU therefore urges the military power to facilitate the international community to meet with the Prime Minister and to lift his house arrest, restoring his full liberty," Borrell said in a statement.
The bloc has also urged the military to immediately release all detainees arrested during demonstrations late last month, the diplomat said, adding that "the physical integrity of these detainees and the respect for their human rights are the full responsibility of the military power."
"The EU also calls upon the military power to fully restore internet services throughout the country without delay. Free access to information for all Sudanese citizens is indispensable for achieving freedom, justice and peace for all," the statement read.
On October 25, Sudanese military detained the prime minister and several other cabinet ministers, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.
According to the country's medical committee, 12 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured during the rallies.
020000
Discuss
Popular comments
I doubt those military leaders will let you regain control of sudan, israel.
vtvot tak
12 November, 04:44 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:45 GMTRussia May Close Air Routes to Asia If EU Introduces Sanctions Against Aeroflot - Expert
01:36 GMTNearly 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank - Reports
01:30 GMTEU Calls on Sudanese Military to Return Full Liberty to Ousted Prime Minister
01:12 GMTSeveral Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuations at NYU, MIT & USC Universities
01:02 GMTWatch: SpinLaunch Conducts First Successful Test of Giant ‘Suborbital Accelerator’ Satellite Sling
00:58 GMTFlorida Governor Blames 'Biden’s Lawlessness' for Florida Murder Tied to Migrant
00:56 GMTC’est Honteux, Harris
00:10 GMTIsraeli Couple Arrested by Turkish Authorities After Allegedly Photographing Erdogan's Home
YesterdaySharks Are Once Again Swimming in London's River Thames After Undergoing Ecological Revival
Yesterday‘Imagine if Trump Said This’: Biden Sets Twitterstorm After Calling Satchel Paige ‘The Great Negro’
YesterdayTexas’ Attempt to Ban Books Backfires After List Publication Sparks Buying Spree
YesterdayLincoln Project Founder Says Anti-Youngkin ‘White Supremacist’ Hoax Was ‘Recklessly Stupid’
YesterdayMark Meadows Will Not Cooperate With January 6 Committee Until Courts Rule on Trump Privilege Claim
YesterdaySouth African Miners’ Union Opposes R130-Billion COP26 Loan to End Coal Use
YesterdayIranian General: Israel 'Doomed to Termination' as Tel Aviv Threatens to Strike Nuclear Sites
YesterdayUS Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
YesterdayAs WHO Warns of Global Syringe Shortage in 2022, is India Ready for Another Public Health Crisis?
YesterdayUS-Based Hindu Group Accused of Violating Wage Laws, Exploiting Hundreds of Indian Labourers
YesterdayXi Jinping’s Leadership Hailed in Resolution at Communist Party of China’s Sixth Plenum
YesterdayTroika Plus Calls Taliban to Form Inclusive Gov't With Representation of Women at All Levels