EU Calls on Sudanese Military to Return Full Liberty to Ousted Prime Minister

Brussels is concerned that Hamdok still remains under house arrest and his ability to communicate with the outside world is severely limited. The diplomat noted that the EU envoy in Khartoum was not able to meet with him after the prime minister's release from military detention immediately after the takeover last month.The bloc has also urged the military to immediately release all detainees arrested during demonstrations late last month, the diplomat said, adding that "the physical integrity of these detainees and the respect for their human rights are the full responsibility of the military power.""The EU also calls upon the military power to fully restore internet services throughout the country without delay. Free access to information for all Sudanese citizens is indispensable for achieving freedom, justice and peace for all," the statement read.On October 25, Sudanese military detained the prime minister and several other cabinet ministers, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.According to the country's medical committee, 12 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured during the rallies.

